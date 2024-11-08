Meghan Markle’s radiant beauty look is the epitome of elegance

On Thursday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, with the two discussing the need to increase efforts to protect children online.

Whilst we couldn't get a full glimpse at the stylish former actress' outfit, she oozed sophistication as always in a navy single-breasted blazer by Ralph Lauren, with a high-neck, form-fitting base layer in a deeper blue hue.

The icing on the cake was her strikingly opulent beauty look. The dazzling duchess opted for relaxed elegance, with a delicate hair and beauty combo that is perfect for a natural glow this autumn/winter.

Meghan's hair was styled in loose waves, with a sleek and glossy finish. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders, softly framing her face. Middle partings are timeless and versatile, embodying a minimalist elegance that paired perfectly with her fresh-faced make up look.

She opted for a smooth, glowy complexion with a natural, radiant finish. Her subtle eyeshadow featured shimmery, neutral tones that enhanced her eyes without looking heavy, whilst a lick of black eyeliner made her light brown eyes pop. A delicate blush on her cheeks and a soft, peachy nude lip colour added a touch of natural warmth.

In the video, Prince Harry said: "The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident."

Meghan then added: "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."



