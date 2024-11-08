Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle’s radiant beauty look is the epitome of elegance
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Variety Power of Women Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Variety via Getty Images)© Jon Kopaloff

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a video at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children alongside Prince Harry

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Thursday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, with the two discussing the need to increase efforts to protect children online.

Whilst we couldn't get a full glimpse at the stylish former actress' outfit, she oozed sophistication as always in a navy single-breasted blazer by Ralph Lauren, with a high-neck, form-fitting base layer in a deeper blue hue. 

The icing on the cake was her strikingly opulent beauty look. The dazzling duchess opted for relaxed elegance, with a delicate hair and beauty combo that is perfect for a natural glow this autumn/winter.

prince Harry standing with Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess appeared in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children

Meghan's hair was styled in loose waves, with a sleek and glossy finish. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders, softly framing her face. Middle partings are timeless and versatile, embodying a minimalist elegance that paired perfectly with her fresh-faced make up look.

She opted for a smooth, glowy complexion with a natural, radiant finish. Her subtle eyeshadow featured shimmery, neutral tones that enhanced her eyes without looking heavy, whilst a lick of black eyeliner made her light brown eyes pop. A delicate blush on her cheeks and a soft, peachy nude lip colour added a touch of natural warmth.

Meghan's hair and beauty combo was the epitome of classic elegance
Meghan's hair and beauty combo was the epitome of classic elegance

In the video, Prince Harry said: "The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident." 

Meghan then added: "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."


