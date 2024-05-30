The 5 best mobile beauty apps to download now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We're the most time constrained we've ever been so finding the time to fit in regular beauty treatments can be tricky.

That's where mobile beauty apps come in. With these, you're able to book a whole range of treatments on-the-go, to wherever you are, at any time. Genius!

The must-have mobile beauty apps to download right now:

Secret Spa From manicures to IV drips, massage to aesthetics, your entire beauty and wellness regime is taken care off with Secret Spa. Appointments are available from 6am-10pm with trained professionals making it one of the most easy-to-use and bookable apps we've found. It's a total gamechanger for time-poor beauty-lovers wanting to keep up-to-date with their self-care! DOWNLOAD HERE

DOWNLOAD HERE Ruuby Founder of Ruuby, Venetia Archer, wanted to change the beauty landscape when she was struggling to make time for treatments and she certainly managed it with Ruuby. This mobile beauty app allows you to book all you need including spray tans, facials and nail treatments at the click of a button. What's more, it's currently available to customers based in London, Manchester, Surrey and The Cotswolds.

Urban Starting life as Urban Massage, Urban was rebranded to offer a range of beauty treatments performed by professionals, right to your door. Treatments available include osteopathy appointments, manicures, lashes, spray tans and waxing. All therapists are thoroughly checked and verified so you know you're getting top quality treatments every single time. DOWNLOAD HERE

DOWNLOAD HERE Treatwell The magic of Treatwell means wherever you are, you can search for a salon close by and book your favourite treatments. You're able to see previous client reviews and choose the best salon within your budget in just a few clicks making it one of the easiest apps to use. It's particularly useful if you live in a flat or house share and would rather not have therapists through the front door.