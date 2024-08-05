Rita Ora has a 37-step beauty routine

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We already know that Rita Ora isn't somebody to do things by halves.

On the sartorial front, if there's a trend she likes she takes it and runs with it, putting her own spin on the look, taking it to new heights and pushing the boundaries of fashion norms.

It appears that she adopts the same agenda in the beauty department too, after sharing that she has a whopping 37-step beauty routine.

She shared a clip of her routine on Instagram to promote her haircare brand Typebea with the caption: "One of the first steps in my 37-step beauty routine is the @typebea Overnight Boosting Peptide"

Her 'stay young forever' skincare and make-up process, which she shared with Vogue includes every step imaginable and more, from drinking water to applying contour with her fingers and applying her mother's rule 'never leave the house without a colour on your lip' - she somehow makes having an extensive regiment look incredibly easy.

Rita has a passion for skin and haircare, explaining in the video that she started to learn to do makeup at 16 when she did her first job with Steven Meisel for Calvin Klein. Seventeen years later at the age of 33, she launched her first ever beauty range - a haircare brand co-founded with Australian hair expert Anna Lahey, who is the brains behind beauty ingestible brand Vida Glow.

In an announcement video shared to her Instagram she explained to her 16.1M followers that she "wanted to create a range and a product that feels like we are finally prioritising our hair in our everyday life.”

"The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence," she said, "Throughout my career I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been."