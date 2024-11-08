Trevor Sorbie: the legendary hairdresser dies aged 75

The beauty industry lost a great on Friday afternoon, as it was announced that Trevor Sorbie MBE - the legendary hairdresser - has died at the age of 75.

After first receiving a diagnosis of cancer in 2019, the Scottish industry icon appeared on ITV's This Morning a few weeks ago, sharing the news that it had spread.

Not only was he the stylist of choice for famous faces including Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, and Queen Elizabeth II, but he will also be remembered for his work away from the fashion set.

© Dave Benett Trevor Sorbie has died aged 75

He is credited for creating the 'wedge' haircut - the first hairdressing style to earn a double page spread in Vogue, and the 'scrunch’ - the method of drying hair that is now a universally recognised technique, for creating the charity My New Hair - a network that works with salons and hairdressers to provide a wig styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss, and for becoming the first hairdresser to receive an MBE from the Queen (in 2004).

© Trevor Sorbie He invited the 'scrunch' - the drying method that has become an industry go-to

Taking to his Instagram to announce his death, the Trevor Sorbie team said: "It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE. Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond."

"From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor’s vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied. Trevor often reminded us to 'be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste.' His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy."

"Honouring Trevor’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart. We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course. Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for your continued support as we honour Trevor’s legacy."