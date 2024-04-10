7 TikTok beauty aesthetics that are set to dominate in 2024

Trend fatigue is no joke – even for those with their fingers permanently on the proverbial pulse, keeping au fait with the latest, all-encompassing aesthetics is a mammoth task.

However. As much as I can appreciate the exasperation felt by some with the emergence of yet another internet microtrend (even to me, Normcore feels nonsensical), overall, I think it's a joy.

Granted, not all aesthetics were created equal. But some are steeped in wit, nostalgia and creativity, and it's a privilege to be able to hop on the bandwagon, if just for a fleeting moment.

Hello! Fashion shares the TikTok aesthetics over which beauty lovers are currently obsessing:

Coquette

The hyper-feminine Coquette trend has a dainty, slightly suggestive feel. Outfit must-haves include pretty lace, semi-sheer chiffon, ruffles and bows aplenty. The look is saccharine, but with a distinct air of flirtation.

© Instagram / @naileditbeauty A cutesy mani look is a super easy way of hopping on the coquette aesthetic

If you're into bold nail art, the coquette aesthetic is the one to beat. From three-dimensional bows and pearl accents to opalescent shimmer, the options are endless. Team with fluttery lashes and go heavy on the blush – bonus points for using products in cutesy packaging like those by Paul & Joe.

Coquette Cheat Sheet: Bow Nails + Doll-Like Blush + Pearly Pink Lipstick

Mob Wife

Out with the Clean Girl and in with the Mob Wife, one of the biggest trends of the moment is all about embracing unadulterated glamour. Maximalists will adore this organised crime-adjacent look, taking inspiration from notable real-life (and fictional!) spouses of mob bosses. Fur coats, leather gloves, flashes of leopard and statement gold earrings feature heavily, and beauty-wise, the look is similarly high-octane.

© Instagram / @hungvanngo This EmRata look is one of the key makeup references that TikTok users are recreating

There is a particularly striking image of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski doing the rounds that many are trying to capture with their Mob Wife beauty looks. Big, bouncy locks, defined brows and siren-esque liner – black nestled in both the upper lash line and lower water line – with soft, smokey shadow. Lip accentuation using brown liner is a must, often layered under a glammy gloss, either in brown-nude or arresting red.

Mob Wife Cheat Sheet: Retro Rollers + Voluminous Strip Lash + Crimson Pout

Balletcore

© Launchmetrics Spotlight Christian Siriano SS24

Jeté onto the ubiquitous Balletcore trend for a look that is utterly en pointe. The street style set have persuaded us with their dainty flats, flattering wrap cardigans and luxuriant legwarmers, and now it's time to welcome the aesthetic into your beauty regime.

Lean into the radiance of a satin slipper with a dewy base and lit-from-within blush tones. The aim is essentially a pretty, post-dance flush. Style with minimalist, clean bows, pastel headbands and a wash of pink across the lids.

Cheat Sheet: Slicked-Back Bun + Glazed Blush + Silky Pink Tones

Office Siren

© Instagram / @bellahadid The quintessential Office Siren look will have you sent straight to HR

Sexed-up workwear – certainly one of the less predictable microtrends. But the TikTok girlies are currently wild for looks guaranteed to catch the attention of your office crush, and who are we to object?

The trend is actually rooted in nostalgia, citing Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada as one of its main muses. Braless polo necks, leather midi skirts and, the pièce de resistance, skinny glasses. Not for the fainthearted. Beauty-wise, the look is openly sultry with a 90s feel, think either brown lip liner or a jammy gloss.

Cheat Sheet: Skinny Brows + Overlined Lips + Cherry-Red Gloss

Tenniscore

© Getty Zendaya's tennis 'fits have been next-level

Game, set, match! Zendaya deserves much recognition for almost single-handedly bringing Tenniscore to the fore with her formidable Challengers tourdrobe. Vintage country club with a double helping of preppy is the vibe, and we're totally here for pleated minis, sweater vests and polo shirts.

© Getty Serena's new beauty brand, Wyn (pronounced "win") pays tribute to her tennis legacy

But a special mention is awarded to bona fide tennis ace Serena Williams who recently unveiled her latest venture, Wyn Beauty, inspired by her makeup looks from her time on the court. Tenniscore lends itself to a minimal base that allows sheeny skin (glowy, not sweaty), to shine through. The final touch? A wash of bronzer to mimic where the sun would naturally hit your face. (Perfecting your serve may take some time…)

Cheat Sheet: Post-Match Glow + Sunkissed Skin + Moisture-Wicking Headband

Cowgirlcore

© Instagram / @kendalljenner Kendall's Halloween tribute to Woody was giving major Cowgirlcore vibes

Yee-haw or yee-nah? Cowgirlcore is the moment, and the Western-inspired aesthetic is running up an impressive roster of celebrity devotees. Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been spotted donning cowboy hats and indulging their equestrian impulses, but in the beauty sphere, it's Beyoncé who's riding victorious into the sunset.

© Instagram / @beyonce The globally renowned singer is all about big hair right now

Larger-than-life, Southern-inspired bounce and body is the goal, encapsulated perfectly by the viral Texan Hair trend. Gravity-defying lift? We're all over it. After all, the higher the hair, the closer to God. Dolly Parton would be proud.

Cheat Sheet: Rhinestone Studs + Texan Hair + Frosted Lips

Old Money

© Instagram / @rosiehw Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's classic polish encapsulates the Old Money look

Not the proud owner of a hefty inheritance? Fake it 'til you make it. Old Money is all about exclusivity and creating the illusion of generational wealth. The Talented Mr Ripley and Saltburn are both thematically and sartorially aligned with this trend, but for the avoidance of doubt, you're wanting to look like a walking 90s Ralph Lauren advert.

The look is categorically expensive, but never overtly showy. Many Old Money girls used as visual references on TikTok makeup tutorials interestingly are actually AI-generated (make of that what you will), playing into that idea of fantasy, never-quite-attainable perfection. Hair is smooth and unfussy styled, often with flicky ends, and makeup is glamorous without appearing heavy. Chiselled cheekbones, a plumped pout and sepia-tinted skin, very vintage supermodel.

Cheat Sheet: Pillowy Lips + Silk Printed Scarf + Bombshell Contour