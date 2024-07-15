Shannen Doherty: a fashion tribute to a 90s style icon

On Saturday, July 13th, American actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died at the age of 53 after a long battle with breast cancer.

A statement from her publicist Leslie Sloane read: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

During her tenure on the legendary TV shows, she became a sartorial icon of the 80s and 90s.

During her early career and her time in Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty's style was emblematic of the ultimate off-duty cool-girl. Refining her style even further as she became one of the leading actresses in Charmed, her style became more sophisticated, with sleek silhouettes, elevated and elegant dresses, and lots of LBDs, reflecting the pared-back supermodel aesthetic of the moment, highlighting her penchant for classic and timeless pieces.

Throughout her career, Shannen’s fashion style has been marked by a blend of bold choices and classic elegance. She maintained a strong fashion presence throughout her life, and to celebrate her legacy, we look back at some of her best fashion moments of all time.

© Getty Spago's Restaurant in Hollywood, 1988 Taking dinner attire to new levels, she wore a cream boater with a statement black rose, paired with a white shirt and glitzy black jacket.

© Getty MTV Video Music Awards, 1992 Honestly, this look would be perfect in 2024. For the 9th MTV Awards, Shannen stunned in a blazer dress, fishnet tights and peeptoe heels.

© Getty Billboard Music Awards, 1992 She opted for a grungy western-inspired look at the 1992 Billboards, in cowgirl boots, and a leather buckle-up waistcoat.

© Darlene Hammond People's Choice Awards, 1992 Shannen (middle) posed with co-stars Tori Spelling (left) and Jennie Garth in a glitzy gold long-sleeved mini dress.

© Getty Golden Globe Awards, 1992 It appears that 1992 was an iconic year for SD fashion. At the Golden Globe Awards, she wore a satin LBD with embellishments to match her loosely curly hair and black fringe.

© Getty CBS Winter TCA Press Tour, 1994 She schooled us in styling up a white tee, pairing it with a satin rose-clad maxi skirt, a brown bag and a black jumper tied around her neck for a preppier look.