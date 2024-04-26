The 15 most iconic 70s hairstyles of all time

Several decades have passed since the age of unadulterated 1970s glamour, and yet we can't help but still look back in awe.

Larger-than-life and categorically standout, it represents something of a hairstyle golden era. Fluffy 'fros and bouncy feather cuts came to the fore, providing eternal hair inspo for beauty fanatics.

Brimming with notable looks (think Cher's super-sleek mermaid lengths and Diana Ross' achingly cool 'fro) the decade is still utterly relevant today – referenced both on the runways and in the styles sported by our favourite contemporary hair muses.

Hello! Fashion shares the most iconic 70s hairstyles of all time:

© Getty Farrah Fawcett's Feathered Cut Charlie's Angels actress Farrah Fawcett will go down in hairstory for her voluminous feathered blowdry. The look that inspired a wave of copycat cuts, her signature 'do was defined by major bounce and flippy curls styled outward.

© Getty Goldie Hawn's Curtain Bangs Eternal beauty Goldie Hawn pulled off a plethora of glamorous styles throughout the decade, mostly with an emphasis on tousled curls. But her long curtain bangs deserve a special mention because of how they seamlessly frame and soften her face.

© Getty Bianca Jagger's Bombshell Bob Nicaraguan actress and Halston muse Bianca Jagger brought a sense of Old Hollywood to the Glory of Russian Costume Exhibition in 1976 with her side-swept, retro waves.

© Getty Cher's Mermaid Lengths If appreciating Cher's photo archive was an Olympic sport, rest assured we'd take home the gold. The iconic performer indulged in her fair share of hair experimentation over the course of the 1970s, but it's her waist-skimming lengths, paired with a middle parting, that we're head over heels for.

© Getty Debbie Harry's Signature Platinum Blondie frontwoman and punk pioneer Debbie Harry was renowned for her platinum lengths, hence the eventual name of the band. (Angel and the Snake is much less catchy, no?) Her trademark look had a messy, lived-in appeal.

© Getty Donna Summer's Textured Curls Disco queen Donna Summer rocked gorgeous, fluffy curls that championed texture. She also had layers which created that slightly stacked effect.

© Getty Diana Ross' Statement Afro Right up there among the very best celebrity portraits of all time, this 1975 shot of Diana Ross by Harry Langdon captures the full drama of her smooth, round afro. Obsessed.



© Getty Jerry Hall's It-Girl Waves Studio 54 regular and model Jerry Hall was famed for her flowy blonde locks. She wore her hair in a variety of different styles but this side-part moment has a beautifully fresh, laidback appeal.

© Getty Stevie Nicks' Shag Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks captured our attention with her soft, laissez-faire approach. The shag cut, defined by choppy layers, often styled messily with a fringe, was her go-to, and for good reason.

© Getty Pam Grier's Tight Afro Cinematic trailblazer Pam Grier, among other styles, wore her hair in a perfectly rounded afro during the decade, a powerful symbol of pride.

© Getty Jane Birkin's Bangs Perennial beauty muse Jane Birkin's French-Girl bangs have been copied and referenced an immeasurable number of times by stylists wanting to fulfil their clients' laidback fringe goals. Achingly chic doesn't quite cut it.

© Getty Lynda Carter's Soft Curls Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter delighted beauty fans with her unbelievably glossy dark lengths. For a romantic feel, we adore these soft, unsharp curls styled with a floral accessory.

© Getty Gloria Steinem's Smooth Cut One of the key figures in the age of second-wave feminism, Gloria Steinem sported smooth locks, sometimes with natural kinks running through, during the 1970s. Classic, middle-parted cut + statement aviator shades = retro perfection.

© Getty Iman's Stacked Bob Somali supermodel Iman made her mark on the fashion world walking for the likes of Versace, Thierry Mugler and Calvin Klein. But her triangular short-length look is also a great reference point for the ultimate stacked bob.