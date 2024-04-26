The 15 most iconic 70s hairstyles of all time

Larger-than-life and categorically standout, it represents something of a hairstyle golden era. Fluffy 'fros and bouncy feather cuts came to the fore, providing eternal hair inspo for beauty fanatics.
Brimming with notable looks (think Cher's super-sleek mermaid lengths and Diana Ross' achingly cool 'fro) the decade is still utterly relevant today – referenced both on the runways and in the styles sported by our favourite contemporary hair muses.
Charlie's Angels actress Farrah Fawcett will go down in hairstory for her voluminous feathered blowdry. The look that inspired a wave of copycat cuts, her signature 'do was defined by major bounce and flippy curls styled outward.
Goldie Hawn's Curtain Bangs
Eternal beauty Goldie Hawn pulled off a plethora of glamorous styles throughout the decade, mostly with an emphasis on tousled curls. But her long curtain bangs deserve a special mention because of how they seamlessly frame and soften her face.
Bianca Jagger's Bombshell Bob
Nicaraguan actress and Halston muse Bianca Jagger brought a sense of Old Hollywood to the Glory of Russian Costume Exhibition in 1976 with her side-swept, retro waves.
Cher's Mermaid Lengths
If appreciating Cher's photo archive was an Olympic sport, rest assured we'd take home the gold. The iconic performer indulged in her fair share of hair experimentation over the course of the 1970s, but it's her waist-skimming lengths, paired with a middle parting, that we're head over heels for.
Debbie Harry's Signature Platinum
Blondie frontwoman and punk pioneer Debbie Harry was renowned for her platinum lengths, hence the eventual name of the band. (Angel and the Snake is much less catchy, no?) Her trademark look had a messy, lived-in appeal.
Donna Summer's Textured Curls
Disco queen Donna Summer rocked gorgeous, fluffy curls that championed texture. She also had layers which created that slightly stacked effect.
Diana Ross' Statement Afro
Right up there among the very best celebrity portraits of all time, this 1975 shot of Diana Ross by Harry Langdon captures the full drama of her smooth, round afro. Obsessed.
Jerry Hall's It-Girl Waves
Studio 54 regular and model Jerry Hall was famed for her flowy blonde locks. She wore her hair in a variety of different styles but this side-part moment has a beautifully fresh, laidback appeal.
Stevie Nicks' Shag
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks captured our attention with her soft, laissez-faire approach. The shag cut, defined by choppy layers, often styled messily with a fringe, was her go-to, and for good reason.
Pam Grier's Tight Afro
Cinematic trailblazer Pam Grier, among other styles, wore her hair in a perfectly rounded afro during the decade, a powerful symbol of pride.
Jane Birkin's Bangs
Perennial beauty muse Jane Birkin's French-Girl bangs have been copied and referenced an immeasurable number of times by stylists wanting to fulfil their clients' laidback fringe goals. Achingly chic doesn't quite cut it.
Lynda Carter's Soft Curls
Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter delighted beauty fans with her unbelievably glossy dark lengths. For a romantic feel, we adore these soft, unsharp curls styled with a floral accessory.
Gloria Steinem's Smooth Cut
One of the key figures in the age of second-wave feminism, Gloria Steinem sported smooth locks, sometimes with natural kinks running through, during the 1970s. Classic, middle-parted cut + statement aviator shades = retro perfection.
Iman's Stacked Bob
Somali supermodel Iman made her mark on the fashion world walking for the likes of Versace, Thierry Mugler and Calvin Klein. But her triangular short-length look is also a great reference point for the ultimate stacked bob.
Joni Mitchell's Plaits
The exceptional Joni Mitchell won hearts with her creativity and poetic lyrics, but she's also a bona fide beauty muse. Here, her long, free-flowing plaits give her look an unmistakably hippyish feel.