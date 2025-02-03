Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s three-day facial treatment for a ‘snatched’ look at the Grammys

Congratulations are in order for pop princess Sabrina Carpenter. The Taste singer, who walked the Grammy's red carpet in a pastel blue JW Anderson gown and a dreamy blonde curly updo, took home two gongs.

She certainly dazzled in her shining moment - but there is a secret to her glowing skin, snatched jawline and perfect complexion. The Grammy winner had an intensive radio frequency facial routine spread across three days before her big moment.

Celebrity facialist, Iván Poll aka @thebeautysandwich, is known for 'snatching' the faces of Hollywood's elite, from Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone. On Instagram, the expert shared the details of the pop singer's Grammy preparation.

Alongside a carousel of images with Sabrina posing on the red carpet, Iván wrote, " There’s nothing short and sweet about this facial recipe - It’s a tasty triple threat for your face. 3 continuous days of my proprietary RF (Radio Frequency) method customised especially for @sabrinacarpenter, so you can savour all angles of this snatched visage." Radio Frequency therapy is a non-surgical skin treatment that helps to tighten and firm the skin and prevents sagging.

He continued, "Taste the sharp flavor of this jawline and the plump sauciness of those cheeks with the Glam Gourmet. There wasn’t a facial contour not carved to delicious perfection or left bland. I was snatching so that everyone viewing could be fed a Michelin star meal of Beauty."

Day 1

The first day was all about hydration. The facialist used his 'Amuse Bouche' antioxidant spritz to give Sabrina's skin that much-needed burst of dewy hydration, wrapped together with layers of Radio Frequency. The combined frequencies nourished the facial muscles and whipped them into tone.

Day 2

The second day, was all about sculpting her face. Iván used his' Snatching Lifting Vitamin Sauce' that is "shapewear in a bottle." This product works best with a tight jawline, so he contoured layers in Sabrina's lower face to anchor her lifted cheeks. According to the website, this product "gives an instant lifting and tightening effect and snatches the protective barrier of the skin so you look and feel tighter all day.”

© Getty Images for The Recording A Sabrina Carpenter dazzled on the red carpet after the three-step beauty routine

Day 3

On the final day or the main course as Iván calls it, he used his celebrity-approved 'Secret Sauce' to plump every morsel of her skin and heighten the previous facial steps. On the official website it says, “Achieve the same glow as my Hollywood clients with this nutritional supplement sourced directly from my signature treatments. Our Secret Sauce is a true skincare savior that’s rich without being greasy and protects, circulates and renews the skin barrier in any climate. You can literally feel it plumping the face.”

To complete her Grammy award-winning glow, Sabrina also got a few more swipes of Infrared Radio Frequency across her bushy brows and signature plump cheekbones.