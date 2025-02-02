Grammys 2025: the best dressed stars on the red carpet – from Sabrina Carpenter to Charli XCX

Oh how we adore awards season! This year we've already been treated to some gorgeous red carpet ensembles courtesy of the Golden Globes and the Sundance Film Festival.

But we must confess we have a special place in our heart for the Grammys red carpet in particular. Its attendees are known to lean towards bolder more fashion forward choices than seen at other, slightly tamer awards ceremonies.

Who could forget Miley Cyrus in jaw dropping custom gold crochet Margiela with the bounciest blow dry we've ever seen? Or Harry Styles' custom-made Swarovski crystal jumpsuit by Egonlab. Simply iconic.

© FilmMagic Harry Styles wearing a custom sequin jumpsuit for the 2023 Grammy Awards

2025's ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com arena located in Downtown Los Angeles, and this year is especially exciting as Beyoncé officially makes history as the most nominated artist of all time with an astonishing 11 potential awards up for grabs.

She's joined by Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift who are nominated for a stonking 20 gongs between them.

Of course, Los Angeles has been rocked by recent crippling wildfires which have destroyed neighborhoods and sadly lives have been lost. At the ceremony, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will be performing a tribute to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires.

On the red carpet, this year it was all about tuxedo tailoring and a cracking pair of gloves.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Grammys 2025 looks, straight from the red carpet...

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Miley Cyrus We always look forward to Miley's Grammys look and this year she plumped for black leather by Saint Laurent.

© Getty Images Madison Beer A look this glamorous could only be Couture, and this attention grabbing dress is from the SS15 collection from Miss Sohee.

© Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo Olivia looked like a 90s dream in vintage Versace teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

© Getty Images Cardi B Cardi B takes a maximalist approach to event dressing and we love her for it. Her sequined, feathered gown is from Roberto Cavalli.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Doechii Pinstripes have been given the red carpet stamp of approval at this year's ceremony. Musicial Doechii's strapless grey dress and matching tie is by Thom Browne/

© WireImage Charli XCX One of our favorite looks of the night came courtesy of Charli XCX in a ruffled grey dress by Jean Paul Gaultier and knee high peep-toe boots.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bensin Boone The owner of the best moustache in the biz chose a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit for the red carpet.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Chrissy Teigen John Legend's model wife opted for daring sheer panels on her stunning sculptural corset dress from Christian Siriano's SS25 collection.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Troye Sivan Attendees this year fall into one to two camps: black tailoring or playful pastels, and we're so happy Troye opted for the latter in this lilac organza suit from Prada.

© Billboard via Getty Images Gracie Abrams Looking like pristine perfection in a bridal-worthy look from Chanel.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Raiche Wright & Teddy Swims Teddy Swims and his girlfriend Raiche are expecting, and she debuted her lovely baby bump on the red carpet in a co-ordinating ensemble with her partner.

© WireImage Billie Eilish Superstar Billie wore top-to-toe Prada for the event. We're big fans of the peaked cap and itsy-bitsy sunglasses.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Sabrina Carpenter Looking frothy in feathery perfection, Sabrina sported a custom JW Anderson glamorous baby blue halterneck dress and a soft curly up-do.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Sheryl Crow Country legend Sheryl looked sensational in a metallic strapless dress by Missoni and boho inspired pendant necklace.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Raye British sensation Raye looked fantastic in a black Armani Privé strapless dress emblazoned with crystals and her signature vintage inspired hair and makeup.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chappell Roan We are so excited when Chappell honours a red carpet with her presence. This amazing look is from Jean Paul Gaultier's SS03 Couture collection featuring Edgar Degas' beautiful paintings.

© Billboard via Getty Images Muni Long Singer Muni Long performed at the ceremony wearing crisp white Schiaparelli with a matching headband and big gold earrings.

© WireImage St Vincent Musician St Vincent delivered a masterclass in accessorising by teaming her blazer dress with fishnets, white socks and black silk gloves.

© WireImage Jaden & Willow Smith Looking delightfully eccentric, Will and Jada Smith's son wore a headpiece shaped like a castle and an immaculate black suit by Louis Vuitton. Sister Willow co-ordinated perfectly and wore her black coat dress with a sequin bralet and micro shorts beneath.

© Billboard via Getty Images Haley Kalil Model and social media sensation Haley looked spectacular in a floor length magenta gown with crystal detailing by Marc Bouwer teamed with a bouncy pony.

© Billboard via Getty Images Fernanda Gimenez TikTok star Fernanda looked perfectly polished in Loewe SS25. This season, the bigger the belt the better it seems.

© CBS via Getty Images Kacey Musgraves Country singer Kacey sported Ralph Lauren SS25 fresh from the runway. The gorgeous gold fringing skirt was balanced perfectly with a trusty white tank top.