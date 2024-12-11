Sabrina Carpenter's bold leopard print suit is thoroughly 'Rich Auntie' coded

It seems that Sabrina Carpenter is taking classic ‘revenge dressing’ in a different direction.

Stepping out in New York on Tuesday night, the pop singer braved the city chill in a mini skirt suit in black, featuring decadent gold coin buttons peppered down the front and striking leopard print lapels.

The sculptural set hails from designer Lillie Rubin’s opulent archive - further showcasing a nipped-in waistband, micro shorts and a figure-skimming fit. Lillie Rubin was a prominent American fashion retailer, founded in 1946. Known for its elegant eveningwear, cocktail dresses, and formal attire, the brand catered to upscale clientele who favoured a dash of sartorial sass.

© Getty The singer wore archival Lillie Rubin © Getty A leopard-print trim and gold buttons featured

Eagle-eyed film buffs may have recognised that the co-ord was famously worn by Fran Fine, the iconic protagonist of The Nanny. Known for her nasal Queens accent and fearless fashion choices, the character was beloved for her role as an unconventional nanny to the Sheffield family on the sitcom show.

Sabrina styled the Eighties-inspired set with some sheer black tights and a pair of platform heels with sleek ankle fastenings and a patent black finish.

© Aeon Sabrina wore vintage Chanel a week prior

A doll-like beauty blend highlighted her picture perfect features, including a generous dusting of blush, a lick of mascara and a glossy lip which achieved old school Hollywood glamour.

The musician’s hair was styled in her signature bouncing blowdry with a platinum shine, revealing a glimpse of some chunky silver studs that added another vintage accent to her archival aesthetic.

Naturally, Sabrina’s fans were quick to praise the star on her faultless fashion sense. “Mother,” one said, while another added: “Sabrina Carpenter wearing a Fran Fine classic outfit - I love this.” A third agreed, penning: “She knows her divas.”

Coined by the great late Princess Diana, revenge dressing has become a phenomenon in its own right. Sabrina is the latest star to take the baton, hitting the streets of New York last week in a vintage Chanel oversized fluffy black and white jacket paired with a matching mini skirt, originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the runway. A pair of black and white fluffy mules from Kandee completed her Cruella de Vil-approved monochromatic look.