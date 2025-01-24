Dua Lipa x YSL Beauty: The hottest celebrity beauty partnerships taking 2025 by storm

The partnership between celebrities and luxury beauty brands continues to thrive in 2025, blending the worlds of fame and cosmetics to create cultural moments that captivate beauty enthusiasts.

For example, YSL Beauty just announced that Blackpink's Rosé, is joining the family. The K-pop artist is already a global ambassador for the French fashion house, having stepped into the role back in 2020. Now, they are expanding their relationship into cosmetics but fans will have to stay tuned to see what her role entails.

Another standout collaboration is Olivia Rodrigo’s recent partnership with Lancôme, a move that reflects the power of Gen Z influence and a shift towards a new audience. Known for her raw music and effortlessly cool aesthetic, the Guts singer is the perfect face for Lancôme’s youthful yet timeless brand identity.

Beauty brands are leveraging A-list talent in innovative ways, from exclusive product launches to colorful high-budget campaigns. These collaborations highlight a growing trend in luxury cosmetic marketing: the importance of aligning with people who embody authenticity and creativity. In an era where image is everything, celebrities are shaping the way brands connect with the next generation, solidifying their status as cultural tastemakers.

The most talked about celebrity beauty partnerships of 2025:

© Amy Troost Olivia Rodrigo X Lancôme Lancôme's decision to make Olivia Rodrigo the Global ambassador opened the doors to a whole new audience of Gen Z beauty lovers. In her first campaign, she fronted an advert for the L’Oréal-owned brand’s new Idôle Power Eau de Parfum Intense. This is a woody floral scent, where a creamy and vibrant sandalwood meets an augmented rose.



© YSL Dua Lipa X YSL Beauty YSL Beauty's global face of makeup, Dua Lipa, took centre stage in their 'Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush' campaign. The colorful 3D plush compacts with gold accents make them a collectable item, and a bright campaign featuring the popstar made an impact. The Make Me Blush formula is designed for long-lasting wear, featuring a silky texture that feels comfortable on the skin.

© Brigitte Lacombe. Venus Williams X Dior Beauty Dior Beauty tapped tennis trailblazer, Venus Williams, as one of the faces of their revamped 'Capture' skincare line for 2025. This beloved collection focuses on skin firmness and anti-aging products.

The new campaign stars famous faces, ranging from Hollywood actresses to sportswomen and international innovators. According to the luxury beauty brand, all the ambassadors reflect the "diversity and strength of modern femininity."

How we chose:

Our meticulous selection process for the finest celebrity beauty collaborations focuses on two key elements...

Premium Quality: Immersing ourselves in the realm of designer beauty collaborations, we've spotlighted products and collaborations that exude a distinct sense of luxury. Each product is of high quality and delivers premium results, from application to finish.

Immersing ourselves in the realm of designer beauty collaborations, we've spotlighted products and collaborations that exude a distinct sense of luxury. Each product is of high quality and delivers premium results, from application to finish. Coveted Brands: In our quest to assemble the ultimate beauty edit, we deliberately curated products from the most sought-after and in-demand brands. This ensures that every product in this collection embodies the pinnacle of desirability, aligning with the preferences of discerning beauty enthusiasts.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page