Nicola Peltz-Beckham's trendy beauty hack is dividing skincare fans

Nicola Peltz-Beckham has set the internet buzzing with her latest beauty statement, but the product has previously sparked mixed reactions among fans and beauty enthusiasts.

The actress and model was recently spotted wearing Starface pimple patches—a quirky yet functional skincare accessory designed to tackle spots—in an Instagram story selfie posted to her three million followers. In the snap, she looked cosy on her road trip in a relaxed-fit white jumper and oversized black sunglasses.

Nicola wore the bright blue patch aka 'Hydro-stars' below her nose, seemingly to cover a surface breakout. The star-shaped patches, often used to cover and treat breakouts, have gained a cult following for their bold approach to skincare and for normalising acne and turning it into a fashion statement.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola looked chilled in a cosy fit and spot patches

According to the official website, the Hydrostars include ingredients such as a "well-known beta hydroxy acid [BHA], salicylic acid that helps to shrink and soothe deeper spots by dissolving dead skin cells and unclogging pores. Hydrocolloid is a material that’s clinically proven to absorb fluid and help reduce the appearance of inflammation to shrink spots overnight." Adding, "They shield spots from outside bacteria and serve as a gentle reminder to avoid skin picking."

However, the spot patches have previously divided beauty lovers. The brand's colourful wearable style encourages users to wear them out and about but some skincare enthusiasts argue that wearing the patches too often or in the wrong setting might irritate the skin.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's beauty choices consistently influence trends, including her doll-beauty inspired makeup

Dermatologists like Dr. Jeremy Brauer, agree that the Starface pimple patches can be a helpful addition to an acne treatment routine for occasional breakouts, as they help absorb fluid from pimples, reduce redness, and prevent picking, but they are not a cure-all and may not be effective for all acne types, particularly cystic acne. Most dermatologists would recommend using them alongside a comprehensive acne treatment plan.

The American It-girl is not new to influencing beauty trends. Her bright red doll-beauty glam and chic sheer manicures consistently influence beauty enthusiasts so whatever she recommends will make an impact.

Whether you’re a fan of this bold beauty move or prefer a more traditional approach to skincare, either way, it's still nice to see some relatability when it comes to celebrity skincare.