The best Grammy 2025 celebrity beauty looks

Lets face it, the Grammy Awards are about so much more than who takes home the gongs at the end of the night. The red carpet is a visual feast with attendees opting for high-octane glamour and seriously statement making ensembles.

The most exciting night in the music industry's calendar sees the A-listers putting their stylists and glam squads to hard work, and spectators are treated to some of the most spectacular looks of awards season.

Hollywood glamour takes a back seat at the Grammys, and unconventional beauty choices have a chance to shine. Think Lady Gaga's celestial silver lashes or Doja Cat's hair transformations.

Just last year, at the 2024 ceremony Miley Cyrus' bouffant blow dry was undoubtedly inspired by her iconic godmother Dolly Parton, while Halle Bailey looked like a perfect mermaid with long wet-look locks.

So beauty fans, you're in for a treat and practically a year's worth of beauty inspiration.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2025, straight from the red carpet...

Cardi B Oozing bombshell energy with feathered lashes and lined lips teamed with a razo sharp manicure.

Doechii Showing stunning attention to detail Doechii's nail look for the evening perfectly matched the grey of her dress and the blue and red stripe detailing.

Charli XCX The perfect accompaniment to romantic ruffles? Why Botticelli waves, of course.

Chrissy Teigen We think 2025 might turn out to be the year of the power bob. Looking sleek with a sharp bob and rich mushroom manicure.

Gracie Abrams Soft romantic beauty looks are proving popular on the red carpet with Gracie sporting gently lined eyes and a rich nude lip.

Sabrina Carpenter We will be dashing to the hairdressers with this picture asap, behold the most perfect soft chignon updo we have seen this year.

Raye Raye has got her classic 1940s beauty look down to perfection and wore her hair in soft glamorous curls and immaculately flicked eyeliner.

Chappell Roan Chappell's beauty looks are as striking as the ensembles she picks. Her vintage inspired porcelain doll look is playful yet perfectly beautiful.