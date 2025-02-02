Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best Grammy 2025 celebrity beauty looks
Digital Cover beauty-trends

The best Grammy 2025 celebrity beauty looks

Vintage inspired hair and eccentric accessories spotted at the glamorous awards ceremony 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Lets face it, the Grammy Awards are about so much more than who takes home the gongs at the end of the night. The red carpet is a visual feast with attendees opting for high-octane glamour and seriously statement making ensembles.

The most exciting night in the music industry's calendar sees the A-listers putting their stylists and glam squads to hard work, and spectators are treated to some of the most spectacular looks of awards season. 

Hollywood glamour takes a back seat at the Grammys, and unconventional beauty choices have a chance to shine. Think Lady Gaga's celestial silver lashes or Doja Cat's hair transformations. 

Just last year, at the 2024 ceremony Miley Cyrus' bouffant blow dry was undoubtedly inspired by her iconic godmother Dolly Parton, while Halle Bailey looked like a perfect mermaid with long wet-look locks. 

Lady Gaga stands on stage at the 2022 Grammy awards with a chic chignon up do and flawless makeup. She is wearing a mint green strapless dress with a big bow on the back and is holding a microphone.© Penske Media via Getty Images
Lady Gaga at the 2022 ceremony

So beauty fans, you're in for a treat and practically a year's worth of beauty inspiration. 

Keep scrolling to see all of the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2025, straight from the red carpet...

Cardi B© Getty Images

Cardi B

Oozing bombshell energy with feathered lashes and lined lips teamed with a razo sharp manicure. 

Doechii© Getty Images

Doechii

Showing stunning attention to detail Doechii's nail look for the evening perfectly  matched the grey of her dress and the blue and red stripe detailing. 

Charli XCX© WireImage

Charli XCX

The perfect accompaniment to romantic ruffles? Why Botticelli waves, of course. 

Chrissy Teigen© Getty Images for The Recording A

Chrissy Teigen

We think 2025 might turn out to be the year of the power bob. Looking sleek with a sharp bob and rich mushroom manicure. 

Gracie Abrams© Billboard via Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

Soft romantic beauty looks are proving popular on the red carpet with Gracie sporting gently lined eyes and a rich nude lip. 

Sabrina Carpenter© Getty Images for The Recording A

Sabrina Carpenter

We will be dashing to the hairdressers with this picture asap, behold the most perfect soft chignon updo we have seen this year. 

Raye© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Raye

Raye has got her classic 1940s beauty look down to perfection and wore her hair in soft glamorous curls and immaculately flicked eyeliner. 

Chappell Roan© Getty Images for The Recording A

Chappell Roan

Chappell's beauty looks are as striking as the ensembles she picks. Her vintage inspired porcelain doll look is playful yet perfectly beautiful. 

The singer dazzled in an elevated underwear look© WireImage

Willow Smith

We're big fans of Willow's perfectly brushed eyebrows but it's her spectacular tooth jewellery that stole the show at this year's Grammys.

