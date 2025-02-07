Victoria Beckham shows us how to recreate her signature 90s inspired smoky eye.

Victoria Beckham is the queen of the smoky eye. The sultry warm brown hue has been a staple in her beauty routine for decades; from her time as a Spice Girl in the late 90s to the fashion and beauty entrepreneur we know today.

This iconic eyeshadow blend is all about creating a smudged, dramatic look that accentuates the eyes. Luckily for us, to celebrate the release of her new 'Eye Wardrobe Palette' in 'Victoria' from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the mother-of-four has delighted fans with a detailed tutorial of her everyday glam on Instagram. The new eyeshadow palette has a mixture of her signature shades from soft browns to gun-metal grey.

© WireImage Over the years, Victoria Beckham has become famous for her smoky eye looks

In the video, the former Spice Girl appeared on camera in a cosy dressing gown for the tutorial and posted the caption: "When it comes to colour, I am very particular. We used the highest-quality pigments and created more finishes so that each palette now includes matte, silk and metallic finishes to create a variety of looks.”

Keep reading to find out how to recreate Victoria's classic 90s-inspired brown smoky eye...

Step 1: Create the base

This was a one product look so it's very easy to recreate. Using the nude matte shade from the 'Eye Wardrobe Pallette,' she swiped the product across the centre of her eyelids and under her brows. She described this shade as the "perfect" neutral that works on "all skin-tones." Besides applying the matte shade all over, the 50-year-old also noted: “I like to bring it out of my eye a little bit too because when I’m creating a smoky eye, I really sometimes like to pull the eye out.”

Step 2: Define the outer crease

In the second step, Victoria used the chocolate brown shade to define the outer crease. The singer noted that she focuses the colour on the outskirts of the lid first and then drags the brush outward. She also revealed that she prefers the eyeshadow on the creases of her eyes to appear darker. She added: “I think this really does give the illusion of a much larger eye.”

Step 3: Bring on the smoke

The next step is very important because it's the key to any successful smoky eye. With a small angled brush, the beauty muse smoked out her upper and lower lash lines with a cool toned brown to add further depth.

Step 4: Add a pop of metallic

To add some intensity and a touch of glam, VB also added the gunmetal metallic grey shade across the lash line. As she applied the product, the beauty founder commented: “It’s quite sexy actually, even if I do say so myself.”

Step 5: Finish with a brown liner

She completed the smoky eye look by using her famous 'Kajal' eyeliners. Victoria opted for her 'Satin Kajal liner' in 'Cocoa,' a rich brown hue, to create a soft winged flick.

Although she didn't demonstrate this on camera, the style icon is also known to add eyeliner and mascara at the end of her look to define the eyes even further, making them appear bigger and more intense.

Her sultry 90s inspired makeup is typically paired with a more neutral or nude lip, to keep the the focus on the eyes. To pull the whole look together, she topped off her glam with the 'Posh Balm' in the shade 'Fleur.'