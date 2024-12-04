Millie Bobby Brown's blue eyeshadow is a winter season dream

In case you were in any doubt, blue eyeshadow is making a comeback thanks to Millie Bobby Brown.

On Tuesday 3 December, the Stranger Things actress shared an Instagram reel dancing to a viral TikTok dance challenge. She donned an oversized white jumper and silver hoops for a cosy chic look. The British It-girl captioned the post, "Did I do this right?" Whilst Millie definitely nailed the viral TikTok dance trend, it was her stunning pale blue eyeshadow that caught our attention.

How to nail Millie Bobby Brown's frosty blue eyeshadow

Millie's beauty brand, Florence by Mills, shared the exact product you can buy to re-create her festive look. On Instagram, the beloved cosmetic brand shared the link to their Eye Candy Eyeshadow Sticks.

© Marleen Moise Millie Bobby Brown is known for experimenting with coloured eyeshadow and graphic eyeliner.

These retractable sticks are creamy, smudge-proof, waterproof and long-wearing. If you want to create a bold look like the actress's', there are a number of other bright colours; from metallic green to fuchsia pink. But if you want to achieve a more understated or minimalist glam, there are number of softer tones including mauve and chestnut brown.

For the perfect eyeshadow application, the beauty brands suggests, "Twist up and swipe the eyeshadow stick across eye lids, blending with a brush or fingertips for instant color." Adding, " Create a simple base and look with a neutral shade or layer on pops of color for limitless looks."

It looks like the rest of the beauty world is jumping on the blue eyeshadow train. Pinterest actually named the shade as 2024's most wanted make-up hue. According to the platform, searches for 'blue eyeshadow aesthetic' have risen by 65%, whilst 'aqua makeup look' surged by 100%. Over on social media app, TikTok, #blueeyeshadow has gained 266.3 million views and the love for blue hues has gone beyond eyeshadow, with 131.5 million for #bluemascara.

Although we're currently seeing a surge in blue eyeshadow selections, the love for the classic shade is nothing new. Each decade has had it's own interpretation. Let's start with the infamous Barbie doll, which was created in 1959 with full glam and ice-blue eyeshadow.

© @milliebobbybrown Milly Bobby Brown stuns with sparkly eyeshadow

In the swinging 60s, Elizabeth Taylor was famous for strong batted blue eyelids, then came Twiggy who reinvented this with her famous doe-eyed, false lashes, geometric patterns and blue shadows. Who could forget Marilyn Monroe in the 70s? Her bright red lips and sky-blue eyeshadow became her most notable glam. In the late 90s, Kate Moss donned a deeper shade of blue.

As we move to the 2010s, the hue faced a period of time where it wasn't considered 'cool' but that all changed after smash-hit TV show, Euphoria, featured a main character who championed the shade. Maddy Perez (played by Alexa Demie ) wore a deep blue eyeshadow, graphic bright coloured eyeliner and glittering gems. Since then, the colour has exploded again and gained popularity with beauty lovers.

If you're looking for a Christmas party look, consider adding Millie's frosted blue shadow glam to your eye make-up mood board.