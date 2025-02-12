Gigi Hadid’s bob is so Marilyn Monroe coded and we're obsessed

Gigi Hadid will always be our beauty icon. The supermodel never fails to find masterful ways to style her iconic blonde bob and this time, it has sparked 1950s nostalgia.

The supermodel posted a carousel of images to Instagram sporting her sleek golden cut, and it is so Marilyn Monroe coded. The genius behind the timeless look was expert hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.

© @patrickta Gigi Hadid poses with her effortlessly styled bob in a fluffy dressing down

He styled her glamorous vintage-inspired bob with soft, sculpted waves. Her blonde locks were swooped into a sleek, side-part, with voluminous, outward curls at the ends creating a bumped effect. The front sections were curled and pinned slightly away from the face, giving a retro Hollywood feel reminiscent of the 1950s. Of course, her hairdo was completed with a glossy finish - absolute perfection.

Marilyn's signature bob embodied old Hollywood glamour, with a mid-length style and soft waves. The style often featured a deep side part, with curls strategically placed to create a sultry look. The ends of her hair were always curled inwards or slightly flicked out, giving a playful yet polished finish. One look at Gigi's new hairdo, and you are instantly transported back to the height of the starlets career. It's just a reminder of how timeless Marilyn's beauty moments are.

© Corbis via Getty Images Marilyn Monroe's beauty moments are timeless and still inspiring stars today

As for her makeup, Gigi's trusted artist, Patrick Ta gave her a soft, minimalist look. He enhanced her natural features with a fresh, glowing finish. The Miu Miu model's complexion was flawless with a dewy base, subtly contoured cheeks and a warm pink blush that added a flush of colour. The highlighter was delicately applied to the high points of the face, creating a luminous, candlelit glow.

Patrick crafted her eyes softly, defined with neutral, warm-toned eyeshadows. A touch of mascara was added and natural lashes for subtle definition. Her brows were groomed and lightly filled in, creating a fluffy effect.To complete the look, her lips were washed with a soft pink matte hue, complementing the rosy tones of the cheeks. The overall look paired effortlessly with the vintage-inspired hairstyle.

© @gigihadid Gigi Hadid stuns with her 1950s inspired bob

If you're desperately searching for a new way to style your short cut, consider this Marilyn inspired style for a retro feel.