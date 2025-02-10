Serena Williams and SZA rock bold curls at the Super Bowl half-time show

The Super Bowl halftime show was just full of surprises; from A-list guests to an unexpected win. But for beauty lovers, the surprising trend that came out of the night was the rise of voluminous curls.

Tennis champion, Serena Williams, shocked fans by jumping on stage and dancing alongside Kendrick Lamar to his hit song, Not Like Us. Whilst Serena has been sporting blonde bouncy locks recently, she opted for a lighter bleach blonde shade for her starring on-screen moment.

The genius hairstylist behind the look, Angela Meadows, is yet to share all the details but we know that Wella Hair products were used to shampoo, condition and colour her flowing tresses.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Serena Williams performs during the Super Bowl half-time show with bouncy curls

American singer, SZA, also joined Kendrick on stage for a medley of hits including All The Stars, and she followed the natural curl trend by debuting a rich, auburn corkscrew hairstyle.

SZA's trusted hair stylist, Devante Turnbull, was behind the Super Bowl fluffy curls. He maintained her signature layered locks while elevating the look with longer length, and a deeper shade of red. Online, fans have been desperately trying to find out the exact colour and the hairstylist has now revealed that he used Redken's 'Color Fusion GRR' for the beloved crimson hue.

© @paintedbyesther SZA's curly rich, auburn hairstyle for the Super Bowl

In an Instagram post, the hair expert gave his followers a detailed explanation of how he achieved this iconic look.

How to achieve SZA's Super Bowl Deep Auburn Curly Hairstyle

Step 1: Spray K18's Professional Molecular Repair Mist evenly throughout the hair to strengthen and prepare it for chemical processing. Let it sit for four minutes before proceeding. Do not rinse out.

Step 2: Lighten the hair by applying the bleach evenly on the hair. Allow that to process for 30 minutes to achieve a level six dark blonde base.

Step 3: Rinse and shampoo the hair with the K18 Detox Shampoo and allow the hair to air dry.

Step 4: Colour and treat the hair by applying the K18 Professional Molecular Repair Mask to repair and restore strength. Let that sit for four minutes.

Step 5: Now it's time to dry the hair. Use ghd's Professional Hair Dryer with the ghd Diffuser while maintaining natural movement and definition.

Step 6: Styling is the best part. Create a unique texture by using different curlers and curling in different directions. Use the ghd Curve Wand and the ghd Thin Wand for best results.

Step 7: Blend and Set. Gently separate and blend the curls using both fingers and the ghd all-rounder paddle brush for a more organic feel. Finish the look with K18's Molecular Repair Hair Oil, for added shine, frizz control, and nourishment.

Voila! Take these steps to your next hair appointment to get SZA's iconic Super Bowl look.