Kate Moss sparks 90s nostalgia with slicked-back bun at NYFW

Kate Moss has long been synonymous with effortless beauty - whether it’s her signature tousled waves, radiant skin or minimal makeup. But at New York Fashion Week, the supermodel surprised fans with a rare beauty throwback: a slicked-back bun.

The 50-year-old fashion icon, who in recent years has typically opted for loose, gently tousled hair, was spotted on the front row of a star-studded Calvin Klein runway show sporting the sophisticated style - a stark contrast to her usual bohemian waves.

© GC Images Kate Moss arriving at the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show with throwback hairstyle

On Sunday, Calvin Klein's official Instagram account posted more images of the British supermodel with her blonde locks brushed back - looking the spitting image of her younger self.

The brand shared a carousel of stunning pictures snapped before the fashion show alongside the caption: "@katemossagency in the atelier. Calvin Klein Collection fittings documented by @ellenvonunwerth. Moments before the show. Garment District, New York City."

The look instantly sparked nostalgia among 90s beauty lovers as it was a signature part of the It-Brit’s aesthetic, when she regularly wore her hair in ultra-sleek updos on the runway and at red carpet events.

While the slicked-back bun was once a go-to for the style mogul during her early career, she has largely left the 'do behind, favouring free-flowing locks that exude her signature “I just woke up like this” energy. Over the past decade, she’s been known for her long, loose hair - sometimes zhuzhed, sometimes ironed straight, but almost always down. Her NYFW hairdo choice, however, felt like a nod to her past.

© Getty Images Kate with an effortless updo in the 90s © Sygma via Getty Images The model paired her signature sleek 90s updo with oversized hoops

The sleek, minimalist, hairstyle also fit perfectly with her outfit for the evening - a tailored black blazer with sharp-shouldered silhouette layered over a silk dress, giving off an air of quiet luxury. Paired with glowing skin, radiant highlight and a nude lip, Kate's show-ready attire looked utterly perfect.

The return of the supermodel's slicked-back bun comes at a time when 90s and early 2000s beauty trends are making a huge comeback. From Bella Hadid’s sharp middle parts to Hailey Bieber’s signature claw clip and glossy lip combo, the era’s aesthetic is influencing a new generation of stars.

Whether this marks a return to Kate experimenting with more structured beauty looks or was simply a nostalgic one-off remains to be seen. But if she declares 2025 the year of the slicked-back bun, then we will certainly be following suit.