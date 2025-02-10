Kate Moss sparks 90s nostalgia with slicked-back bun at NYFW

Kate Moss has long been synonymous with effortless beauty - whether it’s her signature tousled waves, radiant skin or minimal makeup. But at New York Fashion Week, the supermodel surprised fans with a rare beauty throwback: a slicked-back bun.
The 50-year-old fashion icon, who in recent years has typically opted for loose, gently tousled hair, was spotted on the front row of a star-studded Calvin Klein runway show sporting the sophisticated style - a stark contrast to her usual bohemian waves.
On Sunday, Calvin Klein's official Instagram account posted more images of the British supermodel with her blonde locks brushed back - looking the spitting image of her younger self.
The brand shared a carousel of stunning pictures snapped before the fashion show alongside the caption: "@katemossagency in the atelier. Calvin Klein Collection fittings documented by @ellenvonunwerth. Moments before the show. Garment District, New York City."
The look instantly sparked nostalgia among 90s beauty lovers as it was a signature part of the It-Brit’s aesthetic, when she regularly wore her hair in ultra-sleek updos on the runway and at red carpet events.
While the slicked-back bun was once a go-to for the style mogul during her early career, she has largely left the 'do behind, favouring free-flowing locks that exude her signature “I just woke up like this” energy. Over the past decade, she’s been known for her long, loose hair - sometimes zhuzhed, sometimes ironed straight, but almost always down. Her NYFW hairdo choice, however, felt like a nod to her past.
The sleek, minimalist, hairstyle also fit perfectly with her outfit for the evening - a tailored black blazer with sharp-shouldered silhouette layered over a silk dress, giving off an air of quiet luxury. Paired with glowing skin, radiant highlight and a nude lip, Kate's show-ready attire looked utterly perfect.
The return of the supermodel's slicked-back bun comes at a time when 90s and early 2000s beauty trends are making a huge comeback. From Bella Hadid’s sharp middle parts to Hailey Bieber’s signature claw clip and glossy lip combo, the era’s aesthetic is influencing a new generation of stars.
Whether this marks a return to Kate experimenting with more structured beauty looks or was simply a nostalgic one-off remains to be seen. But if she declares 2025 the year of the slicked-back bun, then we will certainly be following suit.