Gigi Hadid put a glamorous spin on her signature bob

For anyone who's lacking winter hair inspo, may we suggest looking to Gigi Hadid for a boost.

On Thursday 6 December, the supermodel attended a glamorous Miu Miu event in Miami and sported her signature bob - but this time she added a retro twist. Instead of flowing freely, her golden blonde locks were slicked back and she bumped the ends of her mid-length cut, which resulted in a cute bouncy flick.

Gigi also turned to her go-to makeup artist and cosmetic brand owner, Patrick Ta, for glam. The A-list makeup expert posted a carousel of images featuring the Victoria's Secret model looking radiant to his Instagram. Patrick certainly knows what beauty lovers want, as the pictures perfectly captured every part of the glam perfectly.

© @patrickta Gigi Hadid stuns with her short bob

This makeup look featured a soft, radiant glam. Her skin was luminous, dewy complexion which created a fresh, healthy glow. Gigi's makeup base was light, with subtle highlight for added dimension. When it comes to blush, a prominent rosy flush was applied on her cheeks, blending seamlessly into her temples which gave a sun-kissed effect.

Peach tones really carried this look as Patrick blended the pale orange hue across the eyelids, with a touch of shimmer for a boost. Her lashes were long and voluminous, subtly framing her eyes. The standout of the glam for us was all in the lip combo; a glossy nude lipstick complimented the warmth of the blush and the eye makeup, tying the look together beautifully.

The American it-girl isn't the only famous face to lean into experimenting with bobs. Selena Gomez donned a similar look, curling the ends of her chestnut bob, during her promotional tour for her new film Emilia Perez. Whilst earlier in the year, JLo embraced the bob life at Paris Haute Couture Week. In case you missed the memo, the bob shows absolutely no signs of slowing down next year so if you're planning the chop, gather your inspiration for how to style it now.

Blue Tit Portobello Hairstylist, Kamila Pruszek, shared the inside scoop with H! Fashion on the cuts and styles that will flood your 'For You Page' next year. According to Kamila, in 2025, Elsa's voluminous styled bob will be replacing the sleek Italian bobs that have dominated the hair scene this year.

© @patrickta Gigi Hadid's radiant peach toned makeup look

Kamila says: “We're stepping back into the delightful vibes of the 60s, embracing those adorable pixie cuts and voluminous hairstyles adorned with soft, face-framing fringes. If you have wavy hair, now is the perfect time to fully embrace those luscious waves. A face-framing fringe can truly complement anyone, provided it's cut just right - not too heavy, ensuring it enhances your features beautifully."

According to the hairstylist, 2025 is all about texture. "By infusing more movement and texture into your bob, you can create an "elfy" look that frames your face perfectly, she says. "We're aiming for that cute, plush, and fluffy hair that exudes personality and charm. Texture to make every style pop.”

Take Gigi's new do as your cue - take the plunge and experiment with a bob next year.