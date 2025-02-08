Critics Choice Awards 2025: 8 celebrity beauty looks you need to copy

The 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards delivered not only a celebration of the year’s best in film and television but also a dazzling display of beauty moments that set the tone for the year ahead. As Hollywood’s elite graced the red carpet, it was clear that makeup artists and hairstylists were pushing boundaries, blending classic glamour with bold, modern trends.

Dewy, radiant complexions took center stage, with many stars opting for minimal, skin-focused makeup that enhanced their natural features. Think luminous skin with soft blush, subtle contouring, and glass-like highlighter—proving that the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic remains a red carpet favorite.

Hair trends ranged from elegant old-Hollywood waves to sleek, high-fashion updos, with a few stars daring to debut bold, short cuts and unexpected textures. Retro influences were evident, with voluminous blowouts and side-parted bobs making a glamorous return. And let’s not forget the nails—this year’s red carpet saw an array of statement manicures, from classic nude polish to intricate nail art featuring 3D embellishments and chrome finishes.

With awards season just kicking off, the Critics’ Choice Awards 2025 set a high bar for beauty inspiration, proving once again that Hollywood’s biggest names don’t just deliver unforgettable performances—they also set the trends we’ll be talking about all year long.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Critics Choice Awards 2025 beauty looks, straight from the red carpet...

1/ 8 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie - Bold Red Lips Angelina Jolie brought Old Hollywood glamour with this classic red lip. Red colour theory was definitely applied to the celebrities tonight as many of them paired a crimson hue lip with minimalist attires.

2/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Ariana Grande - Unrecognisable Makeup If you've been living on BeautyTok like us, you'll know that 'Unrecognisable makeup' is doing the rounds. Ariana's soft, pink glam with subtle wispy lashes was so minimalist that it was almost Unrecognisable.

3/ 8 © WWD via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo - Return Of The Classic French Tip Cynthia Erivo always delivers a stunning mani-moment and this time was no different. In 2025, we're embracing minimalist nail designs and even with XL length, the Wicked actress proved that you can still pull of a classic french tip.

4/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Marissa Bode - The Effortless Updo We're all for an updo, and Marissa Bode's wispy bun looked effortless and undone but still so chic. It's the perfect style for day-to-evening wear event.

5/ 8 © Getty Images for Critics Choice Natasha Lyonne - Shaggy Bob Short hairstyles and daring cuts are taking over this year and Natasha Lyonne is the champion of this. Her natural curls styled in a shaggy bob will never go out of style. 2025 is the year for style defining cuts.

6/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Nicole Kidman - Bombshell Waves Nicole Kidman's hair was the epitome of bombshell waves. That effortless, just-go-out of-bed style but make it chic is set to be a huge summer trend. Grab your curling iron.

7/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Leighton Meester - Audrey Hepburn inspired Fringe Leighton Meester debuted a new auburn hair colour paired with a classic fringe. This Audrey Hepburn inspired fringe has been gaining momentum with celebrities like Ariana Grande also embracing the growing hair trend.

