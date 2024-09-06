Gigi Hadid just made an autumn style statement in leather knee-high boots

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The latest sartorial it-girl to indulge in a seriously chic autumnal look is none other than Miu Miu muse Gigi Hadid.

Last night the business mogul, mother and fashion muse opted for a tonal hot chocolate look to attend an opulent NYFW dinner and it’s a look that has gone straight to the top of our seasonal style moodboard.

© Getty Gigi's autumnal-toned look is making us excited for the season ahead

When not opening for Jacquemus, Prada and Tommy Hilfiger runways around the globe, Gigi is the queen of effortless dressing, often spotted styling cultivated basics together to create fashion magic.

For last night’s occasion, the Hadid sister chose to sport the 'Industry' jacket from her cashmere brand Guest in Residence, in an unreleased decadent brown hue. She wore the jacket, which features sleek white stitching on the pockets buttoned up like a mini dress over a suede mini skirt and plain white tank top.

© Getty Gigi is a Miu Miu stan through in through

To elevate the understated autumnal-toned look, Gigi added a stack of her favourite gold-toned necklaces and her beloved Miu Miu 'Arcadie' bag - a style which she seems to have in every colour, including a bold yellow option.

© Getty Heeled knee-high boots are set to be everywhere this season

The star of the outfit however had to be her crocodile print dark brown knee-high heeled boots. Fashion lovers around the northern hemisphere are quite literally clicking their (boot) heels with glee as we venture into the depths of autumn. Many it-girls already, including Rita Ora, Maya Jama and Paris Hilton have already been spotted sporting stylish boot silhouettes on the world stage and things are only set to get even more cosy as the leaves begin to fall.

For those of us still coming to terms with storing our bikini drawer away for yet another year, rest assured that the fashion set, including Gigi, is on call for all our seasonal styling needs.