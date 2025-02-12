Curtain bangs: how to cut, style and maintain them according to an expert

Sabrina Carpenter. Jennifer Lopez. Anne Hathaway. Three incredible female forces in Hollywood and they all have one beauty trend in common: Curtain bangs.

The classic hairstyle is characterised by its soft, parted fringe that frames the face. The resurgence of the hairdo is partly due to the revival of classic 60s and 70s hairstyles and the rise of the 'French Girl' aesthetic. Think of the undone yet polished vibe that is associated with Parisian style. This shift has fuelled the demand for curtain bangs, as they create a soft, romantic, and slightly retro feel.

Although todays stars have also embraced the trend, it was first sported by starlets of the past. This effortless, face-framing look was made famous by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Farrah Fawcett, and Goldie Hawn, who embraced voluminous, feathered fringe.

© WireImage Sabrina Carpenter is famous for her golden blonde curtain bangs

To get the inside scoop on how to cut, style and maintain the rising style, we went to three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas.

What are curtain bangs?

"Curtain bangs are a longer fringe that has a looser centre parting to add to the softness that the fringe gives. Curtain bangs are super on trend at the moment. The hair is shorter in the centre and gradually gets longer towards the temple, creating a soft, face-framing finish. They can change your look without a big commitment, I like to call them a peek-a-boo style, as they are great to soften out any face shape."

Where did the rise in curtain bangs popularity come from?

"It's all about glamorous 90's nostalgia - think the Supermodels. The perfect blend of curtain bangs, face-framing layers, and natural glossy movement."

© Wolfgang Kuhn/United Archives vi German model Claudia Schiffer with her signature curtain bangs in 1992

How do you cut curtain bangs?

"The key is the curtain bang has to be symmetrical, so I’d advise visiting your stylist rather than trying this look at home!. Also, consider adding face-framing colour to your curtain bangs with the TONI&GUY Lumi Blush colour technique, expertly placed highlights around the perimeter of your face to illuminate your natural features, drawing attention to your curtain bangs."

What face shape best suits curtain bangs?

"Square faces have a strong, angular jawline and a forehead that is the same width as the jaw. Curtain bangs will help to soften these angles, especially longer ones that sit at the cheekbones, as these can create a soft, feminine finish and help to elongate the face. A diamond-shaped face has high, wide cheekbones with a narrower forehead and chin. Curtain bangs can soften the high cheekbones and add width to the forehead."

How do you maintain curtain bangs after leaving the salon? What are your tips and tricks?

Consider your styling regime: Curtain bangs can be more high maintenance than you think. It’s the first thing people will see so it always needs to be styled and cleaned, even on an easy-styling day. The key is adding volume at the roots so it doesn’t sit flat on the face. Use a volumising spray such as LABEl.M Blow Out Spray." Invest in the right products: A smoothing cream, or lightweight styling cream such as LABEL.M Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm to hold and define without weighing it down. Perfect your styling technique: Apply styling products to your hair and use the residue on the bangs to avoid using too much through this section. A curtain bang is also a cool accessory when the hair is put up – it gives a ponytail a soft and on-trend finish.

So, if you're looking for a chic new way to style your hair, consider the celebrity approved curtain bangs.