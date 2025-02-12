Is this a sign that Billie Eilish is returning to her iconic blue hair?

Billie Eilish has sent the internet into meltdown with her latest hair tease. The Grammy-winning singer posted a carousel of images on her Instagram, and fans are convinced that she is slowly dying her locks back to her signature hue.

When Billie catapulted onto the music scene in 2018, she debuted with icy blue locks and it quickly became an iconic hairdo. Fans were inspired by her look, and it quickly became a hair trend during her breakthrough era. Sometimes, the hue would lean towards aqua or deep navy but overall, the popstar was known for this bold colour.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish's iconic aqua hue in 2019

In recent years, the What Was I Made For singer has experimented with the colour of her tresses from blonde to a green skunk stripe, but she could be entering a new era. In the 10th image of the Instagram carousel, Billie posed for a selfie and there appears to be a blue tinge to her hair. In the comments, fans speculated on the icy blue revival.

© @billieeilish The Instagram image that sparked the blue hue revival

One follower commented: "Am I colour blind or is that blue roots?" Another fan agreed writing: "Blue Billie is back." However, not everyone was so sure after one person wrote: "Guys calm down that's just the lighting." There was a lot of back and forth under the post, but the star is yet to confirm her next hair move.

© Getty Images Billie Eilish's jellyfish cut at the Grammy Awards © Getty Images Billie Eilish sports a romantic, blonde wavy bob

At the Grammys this year, she debuted a jet-black 'jellyfish' cut. This style featured distinct layers of hair, where the top layer was cut short, resembling a bob, while the bottom layer was left long and flowing, creating a visual effect similar to a jellyfish with its rounded body and trailing tentacles. Last year, Billie dyed her tresses blonde, often sporting a voluminous golden blonde bob with bumped ends. Oh, so retro.

Billie is the ever-evolving beauty chameleon but only time will tell if she is truly back to her signature look...