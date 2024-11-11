Jennifer Lopez's stunning 'Wicked' premiere hairstyle was a Brigitte Bardot cosplay

This weekend has truly been a fashion-fueled bonanza.

The globe's most coveted style icons have stepped out for an array of star-studded events, including the MTV EMAs and the premiere of Wicked, allowing our favourite fashionistas, including Jennifer Lopez, to flaunt their sartorial flair.

Whilst Hollywood heavyweight JLo captivated us with her sequinned cut-out gown by Zuhair Murad on the red carpet for the new Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, it was her stunning hair updo that completely stole the show - and her hairstylist gave a step-by-step guide on how to recreate it.

© Valerie Macon Jennifer Lopez's stunning hairdo was inspired by French actress Brigitte Bardot

Irish-born hair professional Andrew Fitzsimmons shared a breakdown of JLo's hairdo on Instagram, explaining that he: "created a soft Bardot-esque updo using @bellamihair Silk Seam clip-in hair extensions in Dirty Brunette Highlight in 20.” Of course, by Bardot-esque, he's referring to the French singer, actress, model, and all-around style muse Brigitte Bardot, whose voluminous updo and soft bangs became her signature look in the 1950/60s.

© Amy Sussman A glamorous Zuhair Murad dress perfectly complemented her updo

"I started by doing a bouncy blowout using my @wavytalkofficial Pro Fast-drying Hairdryer then sectioned the hair and clipped in my hair extensions in horizontal rows, one row backwards at the nape of the neck and one row forward to create more volume," Andrew continued, "Once the extensions were securely in place, I sprayed the hair with @andrewfitzsimonshair Après Sexe Texture Spray, gathered it up and twisted it to create this effortless Bardot-style updo, and secured with hair pins."

© Hulton Archive Brigitte's voluminous updo and fringe combo became her signature

"Finally, I added two single clips in the front for more volume and brushed them backwards away from the face with her bangs with my Thermal Brush. I blended the hair for a seamless look, using the Hard Strong Hold Hairspray to hold everything in place for a voluminous, polished finish."

Jennifer Lopez put on an excellent display of autumn/winter fashion throughout the whole of last week, predominantly to promote her latest movie, Unstoppable - the film based on the true events of Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jarome) who was born with one leg and defied expectations to become a champion wrestler in college, competing against the school that rejected him.

Considering Unstoppable isn't released until December 6, we can't wait to see what other sartorial tricks she's got up her sleeve between now and then...