Jennifer Lopez's 'Bronx hair' is the real star of her new Atlas sci-fi movie

It was only last month Jennifer Lopez released her autobiographical film, This Is Me...Now, and the singer is turning her hand to acting once again in sci-fi film, Atlas, due to premiere in May.

With the suspenseful teaser trailer just released, the visual effects look incredible but there was one aspect we couldn't help but swoon over - JLo's hairstyle.

The actress is often seen with the long, beyond-glamorous waves she's known for and her go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, the man also behind Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande's manes, regularly applies long extensions, meticulously running a curling tong through each section. But, in this trailer, her style is a lot more natural.

Instead of her usual longer lengths, JLo can be seen in the teaser trailer with a head of natural, shoulder-length curls and we couldn't help but fall in love with this new pared-back style.

This more natural version of JLo is one we saw again on Instagram recently when a clip from rehearsals for This Is Me...Now, the singer can be seen reminiscing over her upbringing.

The star sported her natural length hair with a mop of beautiful curls, explaining how nostalgic this style made her feel. "I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block..."

Born in 1969 to Puerto Rican parents in the Bronx, New York City, Jennifer's definitely experimented with her hair over the years, wearing every style imaginable but there's something refreshing about seeing her natural texture.

© Getty JLo wore her natural curls in 1994

Looking to recreate her curls? Instead of blasting your hair with a hair dryer, invest in a diffuser attachment and a curl-enhancing hair cream. Run a small amount of the cream through the lengths of your hair then 'scrunch' the hair up, from end to root. This will help waves to form naturally.

Then, hold the hair dryer with its attachment in place onto large sections of the hair, keeping it still once you reach the roots. This will dry each strand but stop frizz from forming. After the hair is dry, run a serum through to further define your curls and - voila! Beautiful Bronx hair.