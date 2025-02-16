Best makeup looks from the 2025 BAFTA Awards

Awards ceremonies like the BAFTAs are the pinnacle of glamour, where celebrities showcase the most dazzling beauty looks for all to marvel at.

With expert hairstylists and makeup artists, stars grace the red carpet showcasing radiant skin, bold lips, and dramatic eye makeup, culminating in a stream of enchanting beauty blends for beauty aficionados to take inspiration from.

High-fashion hairdos, from sleek updos to cascading waves, complement designer gowns by the best in business, spanning names from Gucci to Prada and much more.

The BAFTAs are no stranger to setting global beauty trends, with looks such as Emma Stone’s peachy perfect complexion and Margot Robbie’s dusty eyeshadow palette taking centre stage during last year’s innings.

Such examples of innovative, timelessly elegant concoctions prove the significance of red carpet beauty looks - helping to make award nights a celebration of artistry, elegance, and the transformative power of beauty.

Without further ado, we present the best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025…

Best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025:

© Getty Images for BAFTA Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie graced the red carpet in mesmeric style, wearing her lengthy platinum blonde hair down loose complete with bohemian braids tied with whimsygoth ribbons.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Clara Amfo Clara Amfo was positively glowing as she hit the red carpet. The presenter opted for a radiant, glowing complexion complete with a fluttery lick of mascara and a playful bobbled ponytail that cascaded down her back.