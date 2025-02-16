Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best makeup looks from the 2025 BAFTA Awards
Subscribe
Best makeup looks from the 2025 BAFTA Awards
Gwendoline Christie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hal© Getty Images for BAFTA

Best makeup looks from the 2025 BAFTA Awards

From Clara Amfo to Gwendoline Christie, discover the more enchanting beauty blends from this year's awards ceremony

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
8 minutes ago
Share this:

Awards ceremonies like the BAFTAs are the pinnacle of glamour, where celebrities showcase the most dazzling beauty looks for all to marvel at. 

With expert hairstylists and makeup artists, stars grace the red carpet showcasing radiant skin, bold lips, and dramatic eye makeup, culminating in a stream of enchanting beauty blends for beauty aficionados to take inspiration from.

High-fashion hairdos, from sleek updos to cascading waves, complement designer gowns by the best in business, spanning names from Gucci to Prada and much more.

The BAFTAs are no stranger to setting global beauty trends, with looks such as Emma Stone’s peachy perfect complexion and Margot Robbie’s dusty eyeshadow palette taking centre stage during last year’s innings.

Such examples of innovative, timelessly elegant concoctions prove the significance of red carpet beauty looks - helping to make award nights a celebration of artistry, elegance, and the transformative power of beauty.

Without further ado, we present the best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025…

Best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2025:

Gwendoline Christie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hal© Getty Images for BAFTA

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie graced the red carpet in mesmeric style, wearing her lengthy platinum blonde hair down loose complete with bohemian braids tied with whimsygoth ribbons.

Clara Amfo© Getty Images for BAFTA

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo was positively glowing as she hit the red carpet. The presenter opted for a radiant, glowing complexion complete with a fluttery lick of mascara and a playful bobbled ponytail that cascaded down her back. 

Kelly Rutherford© Getty Images for BAFTA

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford championed the humble eyeliner flick as she joined her fellow thespians at the bash. A cluster of diamond jewels and a rosy-cheeked complexion added to the timeless blend.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More