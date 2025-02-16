Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities at the 2025 BAFTA Awards
Subscribe
Best dressed celebrities at the 2025 BAFTA Awards
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Best dressed celebrities at the 2025 BAFTA Awards: Kelly Rutherford, Stacy Martin and Jeff Goldblum

Discover all the most glamourous Hollywood heavyweights at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Art Awards...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Share this:

The BAFTA Awards, or the British Oscars - as it's commonly referred to, is a night that will forever be a highlight of the awards season, showcasing not only the best in film but also the most stylish celebrities in the industry. 

This year Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet and Marianne Jean-Baptiste are all nominated for awards, with Emilia Pérez receiving a whopping 11 nominations. 

As the 2025 ceremony unfolds, the red carpet becomes a battleground for fashion, with A-listers bringing their A-game in haute couture, meticulously curated ensembles and standout accessories.

From sleek, tailored silhouettes to dramatic, flowy gowns and impeccably styled suits here are the very best-dressed celebs to take to the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Monica Barbaro attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images for BAFTA

Monica Barbaro

Making a sparkly statement in a bejewelled halterneck sheer gown, Monica Barbaro made sure to turn heads.

Stacy Martin attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

Stacy Martin

Donning a dreamy plunging neckline, low back gown covered in floral accents and hundreds of thousands of tiny bead embroidery, Stacy Martin perfected effortless elegance. 

Kelly Rutherford attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

Kelly Rutherford

Actress and certified style icon Kelly Rutherford decided on a black satin pleated look complete with a subtle waist cutout. To accent the ensemble she added a dreamy diamond necklace and a set of matching drop earrings.

Gwendoline Christie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

Gwendoline Christie

Actress Gwendoline Christie leaned into her on-screen character Larissa Weems in Netflix's Wednesday for the evening. Her long black satin gown was accented with tiny bows tied into her long blonde locks.

Anna Higgs attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images for BAFTA

Anna Higgs

Anna Higgs looked radiant on the red carpet in a blush-toned strapless satin midi dress. To tie the look together she added a statement diamond necklace and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Jeff Goldblum attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images for BAFTA

Jeff Goldblum

Everyone's favourite fashion icon Jeff Goldblum dressed to impress as expected. The actor decided on a sleek suiting moment which he paired with an iridescent feathered vest.

Host Clara Amfo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images for BAFTA

Clara Amfo

Host for the evening Clara Amfo decided on a decadent all-white look, complete with a flowing train and diamond-shaped motifs on the front.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More