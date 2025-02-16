Best dressed celebrities at the 2025 BAFTA Awards: Kelly Rutherford, Stacy Martin and Jeff Goldblum

The BAFTA Awards, or the British Oscars - as it's commonly referred to, is a night that will forever be a highlight of the awards season, showcasing not only the best in film but also the most stylish celebrities in the industry.

This year Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet and Marianne Jean-Baptiste are all nominated for awards, with Emilia Pérez receiving a whopping 11 nominations.

As the 2025 ceremony unfolds, the red carpet becomes a battleground for fashion, with A-listers bringing their A-game in haute couture, meticulously curated ensembles and standout accessories.

From sleek, tailored silhouettes to dramatic, flowy gowns and impeccably styled suits here are the very best-dressed celebs to take to the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Monica Barbaro Making a sparkly statement in a bejewelled halterneck sheer gown, Monica Barbaro made sure to turn heads.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Stacy Martin Donning a dreamy plunging neckline, low back gown covered in floral accents and hundreds of thousands of tiny bead embroidery, Stacy Martin perfected effortless elegance.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Kelly Rutherford Actress and certified style icon Kelly Rutherford decided on a black satin pleated look complete with a subtle waist cutout. To accent the ensemble she added a dreamy diamond necklace and a set of matching drop earrings.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Gwendoline Christie Actress Gwendoline Christie leaned into her on-screen character Larissa Weems in Netflix's Wednesday for the evening. Her long black satin gown was accented with tiny bows tied into her long blonde locks.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Anna Higgs Anna Higgs looked radiant on the red carpet in a blush-toned strapless satin midi dress. To tie the look together she added a statement diamond necklace and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.



© Getty Images for BAFTA Jeff Goldblum Everyone's favourite fashion icon Jeff Goldblum dressed to impress as expected. The actor decided on a sleek suiting moment which he paired with an iridescent feathered vest.