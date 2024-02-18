The best beauty looks at the BAFTAs 2024

The most prestigious night in British film and television – aka the BAFTAs – is finally here, and we are poised and ready to soak up the glitter.

The 77th annual celebration of cinematic and televisual excellence encompasses more than just the main event – the Fundraising Gala and Nominees' Party took place earlier this week – but of course, the jewel in the crown is Sunday's awards ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Coinciding with London Fashion Week AW24 - and the fact that Bulgari is the event's official watches and jewellery sponsor - naturally, the night is predicted to be an extremely stylish affair.

And rest assured, the beauty looks are set to follow suit. While some stars have their very own glam squads on hand to get them red carpet-ready, each year BAFTA also hosts the exclusive Style Suites – this year in partnership with beauty brands GHD and Lancôme – to get attendees looking picture-perfect.