Emily Ratajkowski goes braless and lets her glowing skin do the talking

Emily Ratajkowski will always be a beauty and fashion muse, from her bouncy chestnut locks to her stylish outfits. But this time, the model turned heads with her glowing skin.

In a sultry snap posted to her Instagram story, the Marc Jacobs model posted a braless selfie and she looked radiant in the spring sunshine.

© @emrata EmRata looks radiant in braless snaps

EmRata's glam was all about effortless, natural beauty. Her skin looked fresh, radiant, and dewy, with a natural glow. This is usually achieved with minimal makeup, coupled with a stellar skincare routine. The beauty muses' complexion looked hydrated and smooth, with a hint of rosiness on the cheeks. Her brows are well-groomed and defined but not overly sculpted.

Whilst her nude lip was the star of the show; she opted for a natural pinkish-nude matte tint with a brown lipliner and topped it off with a sheer balm or gloss, which enhanced their fullness.

© @emrata The model is known for her radiant skin and pristine beauty routine

As for her hair, Emily went for an effortless look. Her tousled brunette waves had a soft, undone texture, giving that effortless 'just-woke-up-like-this' vibe. The natural volume and movement added to the relaxed feel of her snaps.

If you're wondering how she gets her skin to look so radiant you're in luck. The It-girl captioned the snap, "Thank you for the skin" and tagged Raquel Medina-Cleghorn. Raquel is an expert aesthetician based in New York and has sculpted the faces of Hollywood's elite from Helen Mirren to Carla Bruni. Whilst the expert hasn't shared the exact details of Emily's skin treatments, she specialises in lymphatic drainage and facials.

In case you missed the memo, we are all investing in our nighttime skincare routine to get skin as clear as Emily's. In Boots' recent beauty trend report, they noted that "With tiredness ranking as the highest factor for negatively impacting skin, consumers are investing in their night-time skin routine to unlock their skin’s full potential." Adding, "Driven by trends like #morningshed and #sleepmaxxing on TikTok, consumers are seeking beauty hacks and wellness practices to optimise their beauty sleep." A nighttime skincare routine has never been more essential.

Overall, Emrata's look is the perfect example of the modern 'clean girl' aesthetic - glowy skin, natural lips, and undone waves for an effortless, barely-there beauty look. If we ever needed confirmation that full glam is out and natural beauty is in, Emily's effortless snaps prove it.