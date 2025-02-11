Emily Ratajkowski stuns in head-to-toe suede at NYFW

By far the fashion world's most notable trending fabric at the minute is luxurious suede, specifically in shades of rich brown.

Donned on repeat over the past few months by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and every cool-girl in attendance at New York Fashion Week, the hero texture is sleek, chic and overly elegant when styled right.

Proving just how dreamy the luxe leather fabric can be was everyone's favourite street style maven, Emily Ratajkowski.

© GC Images Texture blocking might just be our new favourite fashion aesthetic

Spotted out and about on Monday afternoon in the Big Apple en route to Coach’s AW25 NYFW show, the model, mother, author and podcast host styled a long trench coat with a set of knee-high heeled boots in matching brown suede.

To complete the understated It-girl ensemble, Emily added a set of sleek black sunglasses and a black leather shoulder bag from the New York-based fashion house.

© GC Images A set of chic sunglasses can elevate any look

For glam, the 33-year-old wore her dark brunette locks out in a middle parting while her plump lips championed a matte-brown lipstick.

Suede fabric is everywhere this season thanks to the boho resurgence, mostly in the form of knee-high boots and bags. The velvety texture comes from sanding or "buffing" the inner surface. While luxurious, it's more delicate than full-grain leather and requires special care.

Unsurprisingly, this is the first time Emily has been seen out and about on official It-girl business since early December. Over the past few months, the London-born model has been taking a hiatus from her usual daily walks down the Lower East Side streets, trading in her off-duty looks for itsy bitsy beach side bikinis to holiday in Rio de Janeiro.

Thankfully for those of us obsessed with Emily’s style game, the New York resident is back to regular programming, with her full Coach look being her debut back into high fashion society.