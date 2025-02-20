Pamela Anderson is makeup-free in her 50s - and the reason behind it is surprising

Few beauty icons have left a mark quite like Pamela Anderson. From her bombshell blonde locks and sultry smokey eyes in the ’90s to her fresh-faced approach today, Anderson’s beauty evolution reflects more than just changing trends - it embodies confidence.

The Baywatch actress rose to fame as the ultimate ’90s pin-up girl. Her signature look was all about voluminous platinum waves, thin arched brows, overlined lips, and a heavily lined eye and it became one of the most imitated looks of the decade. However, in recent years, she has taken a strikingly different approach.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Pamela Anderson stuns with no makeup at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards

At the BAFTA's on the 16 of February, the Baywatch actress stunned on the red carpet wearing a white off-the shoulder Jacquemus gown - but the real focal point was her skin. Pamela was makeup free at the star-studded event but she still managed to look effortlessly radiant. Her skin was glowing and a week later the internet are still talking about how incredible she looks.

Does Pamela Anderson ever wear makeup?

Pamela's beachy, sun-kissed glam inspired trends in the 90s. She used to wear a lot of makeup in the past but in recent years she has really changed her approach opting for bare-faced beauty. Her no makeup movement started a few years ago.

At Paris Fashion Week in 2023, she stunned fans by going completely makeup-free, embracing her natural beauty in a way that felt just as bold as her former bombshell persona. Her decision to ditch makeup wasn’t just a personal choice - it became a statement about ageing authenticity. Now in her fifties, her beauty philosophy prioritises skincare over heavy makeup.

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson went makeup free for the first time at the Vivienne Westwood show in 2023 © Corbis/VCG via Getty Images Pamela Anderson's signature sun-kissed ultra glam look from the 90s

Why does Pamela Anderson not wear makeup?

In various interviews, Pamela had explained that her choice to go makeup-free is all about embracing her natural beauty and rejecting the pressures of conventional glamour. She’s openly stated that she finds her makeup-free look liberating, as it allows her to present an authentic version of herself without the pressures of heavy glam.

The 90s icon believes that by ditching makeup, she not only celebrates the ageing process gracefully but also sets a powerful example of self-acceptance and confidence for women of all ages.

© AFP via Getty Images Pamela Anderson looks stunning with no makeup at the Golden Globes

She has also revealed that living without makeup is a conscious decision to reclaim her identity beyond the bombshell image of her early career. This approach, she says, is part of an understanding where she values skincare and self-care over masking one’s true features.

ICYMI, the beauty muse co-founded skincare brand, Sonsie, and on the official website she sates: "To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity. I want to look like myself, feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself on my terms. Adding: "I believe our differences are what make us beautiful and interesting to one another. The goal is to realise our own purpose on earth and it starts with believing in ourselves. It goes beyond healthy skin."

What is Pamela Anderson's skincare routine?

For this beauty muse, focusing on a simple, clean skincare routine is the key and on the Sonsie website she revealed that she only has a three step process.

Her first step is to cleanse with the Sonsie 'Cleansing Mouse.' According to the website: "This formula is loaded with skin-soothing actives and ingredients to replenish your skin’s hydration while effectively cleansing. A hint of subtle rose essence makes it a fresh start to your skin routine." Pamela swears by the Sonsie 'Super Serum' and it's a great product to apply after cleansing for glowy, rejuvenated skin. According to the website, "This serum is a multifunctional blend of calming and hydration essentials with a dewy finish. A key step to a minimalist routine" Her final steps is the 'Multi Moisture Mask' for ultimate hydration.

Pamela will always be our beauty muse whatever the decade, but her shift to natural beauty might just be our favourite look yet.