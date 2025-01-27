Emily Ratajkowski's cherry print bikini is set to be summer's hottest trend

Thought cherry print was a fleeting 2024 pattern trend? Think again.

The fruity print is far from over - and everyone’s favourite NYC-based It-Girl Emily Ratatajkowski is making it her mission to ensure it sticks around for summer 2025.

Sharing a selection of holiday snaps to her Instagram account from her recent family and friend getaway in Rio de Janeiro, the Kurt Geiger muse made it overly clear that her suitcase contained several swimsuits, low-rise trousers and crop tops.

© @emrata The London-born model styled her cutesy bikini to perfection

Positioning the kitsch print as 2025’s most notable design, the model, author and fashion icon proved just how versatile the cutesy motif can be, styling an adorable cherry-adorned itsy bitsy bikini for a day at the beach.

© @emrata Emily made sure to give fans a close up of the bold print swimwear

Fruit-themed prints on the whole had the fashion sphere in a chokehold during summer 2024, with Emily herself sporting a tomato-embellished slip dress out and about on the city streets and almost every cool-girl around the globe wearing some form of fruity jewellery or graphic tee.

© @emrata Summer fashion is clearly Emily's strong suit © @emrata The 33-year-old has a large bikini collection

As expected, the fruity option wasn’t the only swimwear set Emily packed for her sun-soaked vacay. Also included in the roundup was a beige-toned option which she styled with a set of spectacles, a Versace-inspired blue and gold option and a green and yellow Brazil flag option which she wore with her favourite racy red Puma Sparco trainers.

Itsy bitsy bikinis are arguably EmRata’s most treasured wardrobe essential, so much so that she created her own namesake swimwear line Inamorata back in 2017. Since then she’s been spotted in a swimwear piece almost every other week, often championing bold colourways and eccentric designs.

Whether you’re planning a winter sun getaway or simply planning in advance for the summer ahead, take Emily’s advice and invest in something cherry print as it’s set to be a sell-out for the second year in a row.