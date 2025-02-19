Anya Taylor-Joy's sculpted bun and frosty makeup is a fairytale dream

Anya Taylor-Joy is no stranger to creating unique yet ethereal beauty looks, and her latest look is a dream.

For her appearance on Saturday Night Live, the actress embodied winter elegance with a sculpted updo and soft, frosted makeup that feels straight out of a fairytale.

© @raoulalejandre Anya Taylor-Joy looks ethereal with frosted glam

Anya's stunning look was created by A-list glam team Raoulale Leandre, who did her makeup, whilst Gonn Kinoshita crafted her updo. Her platinum blonde hair was swept into an intricate, sculptural bun with delicate, curls - an elevated take on the classic updo. The style blended vintage Hollywood glamour with a whimsical, fairy-like softness. It’s a look that nods to both the structured elegance of the 50s and the more undone, romantic trends taking over this season.

As for her glam, it was just enchanting. A soft-focus base gave her skin a flawless, almost porcelain-like finish, while frosty lavender tones on the eyes created an icy effect. Fluttery lashes added a touch of drama, while her brows remained soft and natural, balancing out the ethereal aesthetic. A subtle rosebud lip, finished with a glossy sheen, tied the whole stunning look together.

© @anyataylorjoy Anya Taylor Joy sticks to this whimsical theme in most of her glam moments

The rise of fairycore makeup is heating up. This glam is all about enhancing natural beauty while adding a sprinkle of fantasy. Dewy, lit-from-within skin is the foundation of the look, often achieved through lightweight, hydrating bases, soft-focus highlighters, and luminous setting sprays.

Blush takes on a more subtle role, often applied high on the cheeks and across the nose for a naturally flushed effect.

Eyes are the focal point with this trend, usually underscored with pastel tones, iridescent shimmers, and delicate glitter. Think soft washes of lavender, petal pink, and pearlescent champagne, often paired with wispy eyeliner. Some beauty lovers take it further, incorporating faux freckles or even a hint of metallic detailing to mimic fairy wings.

Anya’s dreamy beauty moment featuring sculptural updos and icy makeup is set to dominate this year - whether you’re channelling winter fairy vibes or just elevating your everyday glam.