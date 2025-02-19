Nicola Peltz Beckham goes braless - and lets her power ponytail do all the talking

Nicola Peltz Beckham just redefined off-duty beauty with a look that’s equal parts undone and ultra-glam. In a series of sultry braless snaps, the actress and model made a case for the power ponytail as the only accessory you need.

Her voluminous updo, which was styled in loose, tousled waves, gave a nod to 90s bombshell energy while maintaining an effortless, modern vibe. With a softly teased crown adding lift and face-framing tendrils to keep it relaxed, this style is the perfect balance between polished and casual-chic.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham glows with her subtle glam and sleek updo

The wife of Brooklyn Beckham assembled an all-star glam team up for this daring photoshoot. Georgi Sandev did her makeup whilst Gonn Kinoshita crafted her perfect hairdo. Gonn also styles the locks of other A-listers from Anya Taylor-Joy to Nicole Scherzinger.

The power ponytail will never go out of style because it combines simplicity and impact in one effortless look. It instantly lifts the face, emphasising cheekbones and adds a confident edge. Whether worn sleek and high or tousled and relaxed, it’s incredibly versatile - perfect for both casual days or high fashion shoots.

© Variety via Getty Images Nicola Peltz Beckham sported a sky high ponytail at the premiere of Lola

As for glam, Nicola kept it very minimalist. The focus was on the Lola actresses radiant skin and soft-glam makeup. Georgi created a natural yet sculpted base which enhanced her features, while peachy blush added a bit of warmth.

Her eyes were subtly defined with bronzed tones, fluttery lashes, and a hint of shimmer on the lids, creating a soft effect. The final touch? A glossy, plump nude lip that enhanced the overall fresh, glowing vibe.

In the comments, fans to celebrities praised the daring moment. Her husband Brooklyn wrote: "Beautiful, whilst reality star Heidi Montag commented: "You are a superstar."

Nicola’s look proves that sometimes, simplicity is the strongest statement. A power ponytail, dewy skin, and barely-there makeup can create an effortless kind of confidence - no accessories needed.