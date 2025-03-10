How to achieve Meghan Markle’s signature glowy glam in 7 easy steps

If like us you've been tuned into Netflix's With Love, Meghan starring the Duchess of Sussex, you're probably still obsessing over every little detail; from the yummy recipes to the insightful celebrity conversations. But for beauty lovers, we're still hooked on the glam moments.

Meghan's subtle milk bath nails and her effortless makeup has taken the top spot on our mood boards. When it comes to glam, Prince Harry's wife always opts for a soft, neutral palette with dewy base.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan

Her eyebrows are mostly well groomed and natural, framing her face. As for he eye look, it's aways smoky and captivating. Meghan also always swipes a hint of pink blush to bring warmth to her cheeks and completes the look with her signature muted pink lipstick.

If you're looking to replicate the Duchess' effortless glam we've seen on screen, it's actually easier to do than you think:

How to replicate Meghan Markle's glowing Netflix glam:

MUA, Saffron Hughes tells H! Fashion all the key tips and products you need achieve her glam. She says:"Meghan's makeup philosophy is a masterclass in enhancing natural beauty. Her approach isn't about masking her features but celebrating them. By using lightweight foundations that allow her freckles to shine through, she demonstrates that makeup should be a tool of empowerment, not concealment."

She continues: "The magic of her look lies in its simplicity. She chooses products that work with her skin tone, not against it. Her makeup routine is about creating a radiant, healthy glow that looks effortless - as if she's just naturally luminous."

1) Pick a radiating foundation that allows your freckles to peek through

"Meghan's complexion is always impeccable, yet natural, Saffron explains."She likely starts with a hydrating primer like Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer, allowing it to sink in for a full five minutes. Next, she's likely to apply a lightweight foundation such as Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk with a damp beauty sponge, using gentle tapping motions."

If you're looking to replicate that glow, it's all in the technique. The makeup artist continues: "The key is building up thin layers, focusing on areas that need coverage while letting your freckles peek through, just as Meghan does. "For a truly flawless finish, she might use a small concealer brush to spot-correct any blemishes or discolouration."

© Getty Images for the Invictus Ga Meghan Markle is known for her subtle yet impactful glam moments

2) Contour so subtly that it’s hard to detect at all

The MUA notes: "Meghan's contouring is so seamless, it's almost undetectable. She likely uses a cream-based product like Fenty Beauty Match Stix in Amber, applying it with a small angled brush along her cheekbones, temples, and jawline."

Adding: The trick is to blend thoroughly with a beauty sponge, then go over the areas with a fluffy brush to ensure there are no harsh lines. For added dimension, she might use a touch of highlighter on the high points of her cheekbones, but always with a light hand."

3) Apply this specific blush for a sun-kissed look

"NARS Orgasm Blush has long been associated with Meghan," Saffron reveals. "She applies it strategically, starting at the apples of her cheeks and blending upwards and outwards. For a truly natural flush, she likely uses two shades of blush - a deeper tone closer to the hairline and a brighter pop on the apples. This creates a seamless, sun-kissed effect that looks incredibly natural on camera."

4) Keep your eyes smoky and sultry

"Meghan's signature look is her 'sooty eye'," she says. "She often uses MAC Teddy eyeliner - a gorgeous gold-flecked brown - or Chanel's Cassis, a shimmery plum. The technique involves applying liner close to the lash line, and then smudging it with a soft brush to create a lived-in, smoky effect. She typically lines both the upper lash line and waterline, creating a soft, hazy finish that looks effortlessly sultry."

Meghan Markle sits alongside Drew Barrymore with glowing skin on show

5) False eyelashes should be fluttery and natural

"Meghan's lashes are always a focal point, and apparently, she's particularly fond of Ardell Demi Wispies - a lightweight, natural-looking false lash that provides the perfect balance of volume and subtlety," the MUA tells us.

"The key is to choose a false eyelash that enhances without looking overdone. Ardell Demi Wispies are perfect because they offer a feathery, criss-crossed design that mimics natural lash growth. They're narrow enough for daytime wear but dramatic enough for evening events."

For the perfect application, Saffron details that the key is customisation. "Before applying, trim the lash strip to fit your eye shape perfectly. Then apply the lashes close to the natural lash line, using a high-quality, clear lash adhesive, she explains. "The goal is to create a seamless look that appears effortless - as if these are your natural lashes, just slightly more enhanced."

6) Take the Aubrey Hepburn approach with your brows

"Achieving Meghan's iconic brow style is all about understanding your natural shape," she explains. "Start by brushing your brows upward and outward using a spoolie, focusing on creating a straighter line that mimics the 'Audrey Hepburn Brow'. The secret is to work with your natural arch, not against it."

The MUA recommends a strategic approach to filling: "Begin at the outer part of the brow and work inwards, using light, feathered strokes that mimic natural hair growth. When using brow gel, apply it against the hair direction for maximum definition and hold. Threading remains the gold standard for maintaining this shape, as it creates crisp, clean lines that frame the face perfectly."

7) Finish with this Royal-themed Charlotte Tilbury lipstick

"Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution in Very Victoria is Meghan’s go-to lipstick shade of choice" Saffron reveals. "It's particularly magical for those with neutral to warm undertones and fair to medium skin tones. However, those with a more cool-toned complexion should lean into lipsticks "Cool-toned individuals should lean into lipsticks with blue, purple, and pink undertones, such as Rare Beauty’s lipstick in Humble.”

Voila! It's so easy to recreate this royal look from the comfort of your own home.