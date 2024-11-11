Meghan Markle’s makeup artist has a genius money saving beauty hack

We can’t be the only ones who have on more than one occasion wondered how Meghan Markle gets such a flawless glowy glam look.

Despite having the choice of hundreds of celebrity makeup artists at her fingertips, the Duchess of Sussex has a fan favourite whom she calls on for every opulent occasion.

Meet Daniel Martin, the makeup artist whose clientele includes Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Jennifer Garner, Maya Rudolph, Dakota Johnson, Ali Wong and of course, Meghan.

© Kevin Mazur For the 2024 ESPY Awards Daniel created a subtle sun-kissed makeup look for The Duchess of Sussex

Daniel has been in the industry for over 25 years, and throughout his time has picked up a few tips and tricks to ensure his artistry is the best it can be.

His most notable and cost-efficient beauty hack is far from traditional, but the result is so flawless. In an Instagram video posted to his 139k followers, Daniel let fans in on his go-to application process, which involves a set of art store paintbrushes.

In the video, Daniel explained that when he first started in the industry he didn’t have a lot of money, so he resorted to the art store to build his kit, admitting that “still to this day they remain in my kit.”

Soft enough to use on your face and precise enough to create intricate detailing, paint brushes are a slept-on staple for makeup obsessors alike.

Daniel then introduces his followers to a few of his favourite options, explaining that a tack-long brush is perfect for concealer and foundation as it “lays down on the skin beautifully” while a simple mop brush is perfect for blending and buffing both powder and liquid products.

© Kevin Mazur To compliment the gold dress Meghan wore to the 2023 Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, Daniel chose a soft brown smokey eye and a lick of lip gloss

To create Meghan's go-to sculpted lip look, Daniel uses a small paintbrush to line the lips before going in with the block base layer.

The final products in Daniel's affordable alternative makeup kit is a collapsible paintbrush holder which is perfect for travelling or taking in your bag for touch-ups and a thick artist paper pad which can be used as a swatch palette and simply discarded after each use.

To conclude the video the artist shows the receipt of his art store haul which came to $75, just a fraction of the price of what a set of actual makeup brushes would come to. “If you were going to buy all these brushes at a makeup store they’d be well over $100, so definitely check out your latest art store.”

Off to the art store we go…