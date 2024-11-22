Hailey Bieber just shared her 'cinnamon roll' winter lip combo - and it's so easy to recreate

Whenever Hailey Bieber takes to social media and reveals her go-to glam products, the internet goes wild. This time, her winter makeup routine has beauty lovers in a frenzy.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you will know that everything cinnamon is trending in the beauty world. One quick scroll through your 'For You' page on TikTok and you'll come across hundreds of videos featuring 'cinnamon-roll nails' or bronzed chocolate-brown themed palettes.

To mark the release of the Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint, Hailey created a winter lip combo that is perfect for the festive season. The Influencer shared her enviable winter makeup routine through a detailed GRWM on the Rhode Skin official Instagram account. The beauty brand captioned the post, "A dash of cinnamon," alongside the video of the Hailey who stayed on theme in an oversized tan faux-fur coat.

In the reel, Hailey appeared on screen with the majority of her makeup already complete. She donned her signature radiant strawberry-girl glam, but with a cinnamon twist. Hailey's skin had a flawless glow and she wore a flush of her usual vibrant, dewy red blush across the apples of her cheeks and nose. The It-girl also used a touch of mascara and completed the soft-glam look with an array of freckles across her face.

If you want to achieve this 'cinnamon-roll' inspired lip combo, keep reading...

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's soft glam minimalist beauty look

Cinnamon-roll Lips:

First, Hailey lined her lips with an unknown dark-brown lip pencil before dabbing Rhode's Pocket Blush the viral 'blonzing shade', Toasted Teddy. Finally, to achieve that enviable glazed cinnamon effect, she topped the lip product pairing off with the the shimmery spiced-brown Lip Peptide in Cinnamon Roll.

Of course, eager fans instantly noticed the unknown lip liner and took to the comments to find out more."Is that a Rhode lip liner I see?" one fan questioned under the post. Whilst another wrote, "I just know the next product is a lip liner," and it's not the first time fans have speculated about it. In a recent photo carousel on Instagram, Rhode posted some beloved products and featured one product that is currently unreleased.

Could this be the official clue for the next Rhode Skin product? Only time will tell...