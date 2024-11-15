Meghan Markle shows her natural beauty with stunning 'effortless glam' make up

On Thursday 15 November, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night of celebrations with friends - and her effortless glam took centre stage.

Meghan Markle was snapped supporting her friend and hair colourist, Kadi Lee and business partner, Myka Harris', at their Highbrow Hippie hair care launch party.

As usual, Meghan Markle graced the event with a look that embodied timeless elegance and effortless beauty. As she posed for photos, her natural radiance was on full display.

She was photographed in a strapless black bustier top with matching trousers and gold accessories. This simple outfit choice allowed her natural beauty to shine through without distraction. By choosing classic, understated pieces, she demonstrated that sometimes less is more.

© Getty Meghan wowed in an all-black ensemble

Meghan’s skin appeared luminous and flawless, which is no surprise given that a natural glow has become her signature look. Known for favouring clean, glowing skin over heavy makeup, skincare clearly played a huge role in her look. Kate Somerville, one of Hollywood’s go-to aestheticians, has counted Meghan among her famous clientele, who previously revealed that she’s a fan of using Kate's Quench Hydrating Face Serum to help “maintain her glow.”

Her makeup look for the launch party was subtle and polished, enhancing her natural beauty without overpowering it.

© Gregg DeGuire Meghan supported her friend Kadi Lee at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party

Meghan opted for a soft, neutral palette, with a delicate touch of eyeliner to define her eyes and subtle brown eyeshadow to add depth. Her eyebrows were groomed and natural, framing her face. She also used a hint of pink blush that brought warmth to her cheeks, complementing her glowing skin. To complete the look, she used a muted pink lipstick.

When it comes to hair, we can always rely on Meghan for inspiration. She wore her long tresses down in loose waves, a style that combines classic elegance and a touch of California cool. The soft waves framed her face, adding a relaxed vibe to her overall look. Her hair appeared healthy and glossy, a commitment to her hair care and likely thanks to the expertise of her trusted stylist.

For anyone looking to recreate Meghan’s timeless look, building a solid skincare routine and soft makeup is clearly the key.