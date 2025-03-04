With Love, Meghan: All you need to know ahead of Duchess' Netflix return - from Hollywood celebs to Prince Harry's cameo

The day is finally here. The Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated Netflix show will drop on the streaming platform at 8am GMT on Tuesday 4 March, and Meghan has been understandably excited in the run-up to its air date.

The lifestyle series, named With Love, Meghan, will see the Duchess share "personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlight how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected".

One day after returning to Instagram on 1 January, Meghan unveiled the trailer for the show, writing: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

Watch the trailer for With Love, Meghan

The trailer shows Duchess picking from a vegetable patch, decorating a Victoria Sponge cake and flower arranging, as she chats with celebrity guests, longtime friends and acclaimed chefs.

The series features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, also making a cameo.

© Netflix Harry makes a cameo in the show

The show was originally meant to drop on 15 January, but was postponed amid the LA wildfires.

Here's everything you need to know about With Love, Meghan.

Celebrity guest appearances

Meghan is joined by her longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who has worked with the former actress for more than a decade, as well as charity founder, Kelly McKee Zaifen.

© Netflix Meghan serving up ice cream for Abigail Spencer

Fellow actresses Abigail Spencer, who starred with Meghan in Suits, and Office star, Mindy Kaling, also appear on the show.

Other notable names include Delfina Blaquier, the photographer wife of Prince Harry's friend and polo player, Nacho Figueras, as well as fashion designer Tracy Robbins, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph and skincare company Tatch founder Vicky Tsai.

© Netflix Meghan seen having tea with Mindy Kaling

Chefs Roy Choi, Ramon Velazquez and Alice Waters also feature in the series.

Will Archie and Lilibet appear?

While Harry and Meghan's children have been popping up in the Duchess' Instagram Stories, it's not known whether the Sussex kids will make an appearance in With Love, Meghan.

© Meghan Markle Meghan shared a glimpse of her daughter Lilibet in the run-up to the show

Neither Archie, five, nor Lilibet, three, featured in the trailer for the show.

Where was the show filmed?

When the trailer first dropped, many initially thought that Meghan had filmed the series in her kitchen at her Montecito home.

However, since then, it's been revealed that the Duchess and her film crew actually used a $8 million (£6.3m) farmhouse just two miles down the road from her real home.

© Netflix Meghan used a location house

According to reports, the stunning California estate belongs to Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, who are an influential couple in the Montecito high society set.

© Netflix Meghan used her own kitchen gadgets

But as some eagle-eyed viewers spotted from the trailer, Meghan used her own gadgets and utensils from her own kitchen in the show, including a bright yellow and green lemon squeezer and an embossed mixing bowl.

How much did Meghan did paid for the show?

With Love, Meghan is the fifth production that Harry and Meghan have released through Netflix. It's not clear what the Duchess has been paid for the lifestyle series, but it is part of the Sussexes' deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth $100 million.

© Netflix Meghan gives a high-five to chef Roy Choi

The couple signed with the streaming platform in 2020, and have so far produced their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead, which focused on global justice activists, Heart of Invictus, which followed a group of competitors training for the Games, and Polo, which centred around the glamorous lives of players on and off the pitch.

Will there be a second series of With Love, Meghan?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-year deal with Netflix is set to expire later this year, and they had huge global success with their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, making it the streaming platform's biggest documentary debut.

© Netflix The show is the fifth production from Harry and Meghan

It's currently not yet known whether there will be a second series of With Love, Meghan.

In August 2023, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan purchased the rights to the romance novel, Meet Me At The Lake, by Carley Fortune through Archewell Productions and Netflix. The screen adaptation is currently still in development.