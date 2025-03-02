All the jaw-dropping beauty moments at the 2025 Oscars

The Oscars has finally arrived for 2025 - a night that undoubtedly brings the highest levels of fashion and beauty excellence whilst celebrating the crème de la crème of Hollywood's cinematic scene.
The A-listers on the red carpet never fail with their hair and make up moments, and this year has proved no different. From lit-from-within skin to statement lips, classic Old Hollywood glamour and ultra-elegant hair artistry, Hollywood’s finest showcased a plethora of unforgettable looks.
Whether it was timeless elegance or bold, boundary-pushing moments, the Oscars red carpet was a spectacle of glamour.
Here, we round up the most jaw-dropping beauty looks of the night...
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe followed the rule 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it' sticking with her stunning signature elegant waved hair and super subtle shimmery face glam.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy oozed winter opulence with a stunning deep glossy lip hue that captured our attention.
Felicity Jones
Felicity was the face of elegance with an understated make up look that let her lit-from-within complexion do all the talking. A slick middle-parted bun emphasised the 'less is more' nature of her beauty.
Anok Yai
The model just revived the pixie cut and we can't get enough. She complimented her super short locks with warm-toned face glam and a glossy lip.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo stunned with a soft smoky eye, voluminous lashes, nude lips, and subtle contouring for elegance.
Elle Fanning
Elle made her eyes the centrepiece of her glam with a super thick winged liner look, balanced with a soft cheek and lip combo.
Ariana Grande
The Wicked star swapped her trademark ponytail for an ultra-elegant slick updo, paired with an opulent face glam complete with false lashes, extra highlighter to emphasise her bone structure and a soft pink glossy lip.
Yasmin Finney
The British actress peered through her sculpted dress with a glamorous smokey eye and nude glossy lip look.
Storm Reid
The actress amplified her classic smooth ponytail with a red carpet-worthy slicked edge curl.
Lena Mahfouf
Lena perfectly complemented her dress with a soft glam look comprised of soft cheek slush and a dusty pink lip hue.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
The Chicken Shop Date host oozed golden glamour with a warm make up look featuring shimmery golden tones and a deep peach lip, perfectly complimenting her blonde locks.
Julianne Hough
Julianne looked every inch the Hollywood movie star with a stunning voluminous bob with big bouncy curls. A statement red lip amplified the classic red carpet glamour.
