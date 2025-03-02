Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Oscar 2025: best hair and make up moments
Subscribe
Oscar 2025: best hair and make up moments
Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

All the jaw-dropping beauty moments at the 2025 Oscars

See all of the incredible hair and beauty looks from the 97th Academy Awards

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Oscars has finally arrived for 2025 - a night that undoubtedly brings the highest levels of fashion and beauty excellence whilst celebrating the crème de la crème of Hollywood's cinematic scene.

The A-listers on the red carpet never fail with their hair and make up moments, and this year has proved no different. From lit-from-within skin to statement lips, classic Old Hollywood glamour and ultra-elegant hair artistry, Hollywood’s finest showcased a plethora of unforgettable looks.

Whether it was timeless elegance or bold, boundary-pushing moments, the Oscars red carpet was a spectacle of glamour. 

Here, we round up the most jaw-dropping beauty looks of the night...

Zoe Saldana attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe followed the rule 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it' sticking with her stunning signature elegant waved hair and super subtle shimmery face glam.

Mindy Kaling attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy oozed winter opulence with a stunning deep glossy lip hue that captured our attention.

Felicity Jones attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity was the face of elegance with an understated make up look that let her lit-from-within complexion do all the talking. A slick middle-parted bun emphasised the 'less is more' nature of her beauty.

Anok Yai attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Anok Yai

The model just revived the pixie cut and we can't get enough. She complimented her super short locks with warm-toned face glam and a glossy lip.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stunned with a soft smoky eye, voluminous lashes, nude lips, and subtle contouring for elegance.


Elle Fanning attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle made her eyes the centrepiece of her glam with a super thick winged liner look, balanced with a soft cheek and lip combo.

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star swapped her trademark ponytail for an ultra-elegant slick updo, paired with an opulent face glam complete with false lashes, extra highlighter to emphasise her bone structure and a soft pink glossy lip.

Yasmin Finney attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

The British actress peered through her sculpted dress with a glamorous smokey eye and nude glossy lip look.

Storm Reid attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Storm Reid

The actress amplified her classic smooth ponytail with a red carpet-worthy slicked edge curl.

Lena Situations attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)© WireImage

Lena Mahfouf

Lena perfectly complemented her dress with a soft glam look comprised of soft cheek slush and a dusty pink lip hue.

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

The Chicken Shop Date host oozed golden glamour with a warm make up look featuring shimmery golden tones and a deep peach lip, perfectly complimenting her blonde locks.

Julianne Hough at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Penske Media via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne looked every inch the Hollywood movie star with a stunning voluminous bob with big bouncy curls. A statement red lip amplified the classic red carpet glamour.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More