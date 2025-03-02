All the jaw-dropping beauty moments at the 2025 Oscars

The Oscars has finally arrived for 2025 - a night that undoubtedly brings the highest levels of fashion and beauty excellence whilst celebrating the crème de la crème of Hollywood's cinematic scene.

The A-listers on the red carpet never fail with their hair and make up moments, and this year has proved no different. From lit-from-within skin to statement lips, classic Old Hollywood glamour and ultra-elegant hair artistry, Hollywood’s finest showcased a plethora of unforgettable looks.

Whether it was timeless elegance or bold, boundary-pushing moments, the Oscars red carpet was a spectacle of glamour.

Here, we round up the most jaw-dropping beauty looks of the night...

© Getty Images Zoe Saldaña Zoe followed the rule 'if it isn't broken, don't fix it' sticking with her stunning signature elegant waved hair and super subtle shimmery face glam.

© Getty Images Mindy Kaling Mindy oozed winter opulence with a stunning deep glossy lip hue that captured our attention.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Felicity Jones Felicity was the face of elegance with an understated make up look that let her lit-from-within complexion do all the talking. A slick middle-parted bun emphasised the 'less is more' nature of her beauty.

© FilmMagic Anok Yai The model just revived the pixie cut and we can't get enough. She complimented her super short locks with warm-toned face glam and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo stunned with a soft smoky eye, voluminous lashes, nude lips, and subtle contouring for elegance.



© AFP via Getty Images Elle Fanning Elle made her eyes the centrepiece of her glam with a super thick winged liner look, balanced with a soft cheek and lip combo.

© AFP via Getty Images Ariana Grande The Wicked star swapped her trademark ponytail for an ultra-elegant slick updo, paired with an opulent face glam complete with false lashes, extra highlighter to emphasise her bone structure and a soft pink glossy lip.

© Getty Images Yasmin Finney The British actress peered through her sculpted dress with a glamorous smokey eye and nude glossy lip look.

© AFP via Getty Images Storm Reid The actress amplified her classic smooth ponytail with a red carpet-worthy slicked edge curl.

© WireImage Lena Mahfouf Lena perfectly complemented her dress with a soft glam look comprised of soft cheek slush and a dusty pink lip hue.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Amelia Dimoldenberg The Chicken Shop Date host oozed golden glamour with a warm make up look featuring shimmery golden tones and a deep peach lip, perfectly complimenting her blonde locks.