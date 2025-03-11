Maya Jama debuts surprising hair transformation - and she looks totally different

A new season calls for a new hairstyle; just ask Maya Jama. The Love Island presenter has debuted a new hair transformation - and fans didn't see it coming.

Maya is known for her signature long, flowing locks. As she struts into the villa on our TV screens, we are used to seeing her tightly curled tresses on display, but now she's embraced a totally different style.

On Instagram, the beauty muse shared a cryptic video with inches of her curls tumbling down on the floor alongside the caption, "quick trim," and tagged celebrity hairstylist Patrick Wilson. Patrick has crafted the locks of many famous faces, from Charli XCX to Nicola Coughlan, so of course, she was in good hands.

© @mayajama Maya Jama show inches of her hair cut off during her hair transformation

In the next video, she appeared on screen with her new hairdo and her locks were styled into a short, voluminous bob. It looked fresh, youthful and effortless - the perfect look for those warmer spring days. Maya is known for embracing new styles and fashion trends, but we have never seen her locks this short before, but we are obsessed with this new look.

Spring is the perfect time to switch up your signature haircut and the popularity of short cuts are unwavering.From the trixie cut to the shag, beauty lovers are embracing a new era.

© @farhiabashir Maya Jama debuts her stunning new curly crop

Hair experts are calling Maya's new do the 'Halo Cut.' Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY Global Creative Director, tells H! Fashion about the hot new hairdo. "Face-framing curls and a rounded shape, this cut is all about embracing your texture while adding volume and definition," he explains. "It embraces curls - perfect for those who want to show theirs off."

When it comes to maintaining the Halo Cut, regular trims are key. Since this style relies on layers, it’s important to maintain the layered structure. After a few weeks, you may need to have your stylist re-layer the cut to preserve its shape.

Also, using the right products is key. Reach for mousse, lightweight styling creams, or hairspray to help enhance and hold the layers. The Halo cut is personified by the bouncy feel of the style so avoid heavy products that can weigh down the hair.

If you're looking for a change, switch up your 'do with a cut this spring.