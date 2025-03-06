Gigi Hadid looks unrecognisable after shocking change from signature blonde hair

Gigi Hadid has shocked fans with a new look, and it's a huge shift from her usual signature blonde hue.

For Paris Fashion Week, the Versace model wowed fans in a dazzling Moschino dress at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre, but her new hairdo took centre stage.

Gigi was snapped sporting her classic mid-length bob, which was styled into soft, sculpted waves which framed her face and created a classic, elegant feel. The overall glam channelled a vintage-inspired aesthetic, reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

© Corbis via Getty Images Gigi Hadid arrives with her new hair colour at the Grand Diner du Louvre

As for the colour, her locks were dyed a silvery blonde with ashy undertones, giving it a sophisticated, platinum effect that complemented her skin tone beautifully. The American it-girl showed that icy hues are not just reserved for winter. Opting for a cool-toned colour, it made a bold statement amongst the often bright spring hues.

Her new hairdo was crafted by celebrity hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos. He posted a carousel of images of the beauty muse and coined Gigi's new hair colour 'silver tequila.'

© @dimitrishair Gigi Hadid stuns with shocking silver hue

As for her makeup, the supermodel kept things light with radiant skin, light contour and glowy highlighter on the high points of her cheek. Her brows were softly groomed, and a wash of nude matte lipstick was glazed over her lips.

With this bold beauty moment, Gigi has firmly entered her silver fox era and has proven that you can make grey tones look cool.

How to dye your hair grey or silver and still look cool

Going silver is a bold beauty statement, but the key to making it look effortlessly cool lies in the styling. To keep silver hair looking fresh and modern, opt for a sleek, blunt cut or soft, textured waves—both of which add dimension and prevent the colour from looking flat.

Keep your locks healthy by using purple shampoo to neutralise any brassiness. Maintenance is also key. Deep conditioning is essential since bleaching can dry out hair, whilst gloss treatments help keep the silver shade vibrant and fresh.

© @Patrickta Gigi's blonde locks before her transformation © Corbis via Getty Images The Chanel model after her stunning colour transformation

As for glam, a strong brow and dewy skin help balance the cool-toned hair, giving a radiant finish. Whether worn in a chic ponytail, tousled bob, or glossy Hollywood waves, silver hair is the ultimate cool-girl shade when done right.

If you're looking for a bold beauty statement for spring, follow Gigi's lead and consider dying your hair icy grey.