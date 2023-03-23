Maya Jama debuts stunning hair transformation and fans are obsessed The Love Island host championed a preppy fringe as she showed off her new 'do

Maya Jama can do no wrong in our eyes. From fiery fashion statements to switching up her hairstyles, the star rarely shies away from change – and nails it every time. On Wednesday, the star took to social media to surprise fans with an unexpected hair transformation, leaving a flock of fashion followers simmering in her wake.

The 28-year-old debuted a swishy fringe look that exuded preppy glamour. Styling her raven hair down loose in a dead straight, silky style, Maya posed for a series of photos snapped during the recently completed Love Island season, including an array of looks spanning bridal aesthetics to befeathered ensembles and more as you can see below...

WATCH: Maya Jama rocks bombshell power suit for the Love Island reunion

In the images where she showcased her new 'do, Maya wore a slinky silver dress featuring long bell sleeves, a figure-skimming fit, an off-the-shoulder V-neck, lace-up side panels and an all-over celestial glow.

Maya Jama dazzled with her new fringe transformation

The star's space-age aesthetic was further complemented by a radiant beauty blend that consisted of a flawless complexion, a dusting of bronzed contour and a slick of nude lip gloss.

Maya shared the photos online, alongside the caption: "Couldn't fit everything in 10 swipes & ready to go back to non-glam me now but pics from the last seasons looks n stuff that didn’t get posted…best time ever can’t wait to do it all over in the summer."

The star surprised fans with her revamped raven locks

The post sparked an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans, who complemented the star on her revamped locks. "It's like someone poured flesh into a mold of a perfect feminine figure. Just look at her!" one wrote, while another said: "Omg you look insane always." A third added: "Icon," and a fourth noted: "Stunning."

In other images included in the photographic array, Maya donned the ultimate Milo Maria co-ord during one episode of Aftersun, serving up seventies disco ensemble in a leather halterneck top and matching flared trousers.

