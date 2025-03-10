The cool-girl haircuts you need to try for spring 2025: From the trixie cut to the shag

As the days get lighter and the sun starts making a highly anticipated appearance, it signals a change in seasons. For beauty lovers, this transition to spring can only mean one thing: a new hairstyle.

H! Fashion caught up with the Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas, for the inside scoop on the hottest spring haircuts for 2025 - and they will have you itching to grab the scissors.

"As spring approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your look with a new haircut," the hair expert says. "After years of long hairstyles, short hair is back for spring 2025. But short doesn’t mean shorn – it ranges from a bob to the pixie, and it’s an exciting time to try something new"

The must-try haircuts for spring 2025:

© Toni&Guy The Trixie Cut Cos explains, "With influences of the iconic Pixie, this soft, textured version is a great option for those who dare to change their look. It’s a gentle, grown-up version of the timeless crop with wispy edges for a lived-in feel."

© Toni&Guy The Luxe Bob "The Luxe bob is a timeless, tailored style that works effortlessly, " Cos says. "A mega voluminous haircut that looks swooshy and luxe. The cut makes hair look heavy and expensive, making it the perfect cut for finer hair textures." As for products, Cos recommends TONI&GUY’s Chroma Glow colour package. He tells us, "It adds a luxurious but wearable shine to this chin-length style. Add plenty of volume so it moves and bounces and can be flicked from side to side."



The Supermodel Cut "Step into the glamour of the '90s with the Supermodel Cut, a timeless and classic look, always on trend," Cos explains. "This cut flawlessly promotes volume from the roots and softly lifted layers for natural glossy movement, adding thickness and body throughout. It has the perfect blend of face-framing layers and embraces the sophistication when larger-than-life hairstyling was the signature go-to."



© Toni&Guy The Shag The popularity of the 70s inspired shag hairstyle shows no signs of stopping. From Suki Waterhouse to Maura Higgins, this retro style is more popular than ever. "Serrated and seamless textures with feathered layers and retro choppy waves. This versatile style has multiple versions to suit almost every hair type and texture," Cos explains.

© toni&guy The Chic Crop Cos tells H! Fashion: "The Chic Crop is a fresh take on the classic cut. It’s a softer, slightly grown-out version with wispy edges that give it a relaxed, lived-in vibe - perfect for those who don’t want a freshly cut, super-polished look."

© Toni&Guy The Contour Cut "This gives off effortless cool-girl vibes with a nod to early ‘90s. Featuring a soft peekaboo fringe that perfectly contours the face, this look is full of natural movement, with a personalised lived-in finish," Cos says.

© Toni&Guy The Halo Cut According to Cos, the Halo cut features soft, face-framing curls and a rounded shape. This hairstyle is all about embracing your texture while adding volume and definition. It embraces curls - perfect for those who want to show theirs off.

Lead image credits: (L-R: @simplicityhairnbeauty,@reyennesnow.hair, @hairbyangiee)