Julia Fox channels ice queen with platinum grey pixie cut and dyed brows

Oh, Julia Fox, the beauty icon you are.

Ever the beauty chameleon, the American it-girl stunned fans with a fresh pixie cut and matching dyed brows. Julia took the mantra "new year, new me" very seriously with this daring look.

At the premiere of her upcoming film Presence, which is reported to be a hard-hitting psychological thriller, the actress, mother and muse looked unrecognisable. She channeled Ice Queen with a chic silver pixie cut, interwoven with lavender hues and matching grey brows.

The New York City resident kept to her signature glam, consisting of a cool-toned palette with smudged eyeliner across her waterline, chiselled contour and a nude glossy lip. The it-girl matched this look with a 70s-inspired matching pantsuit and bright floral shirt with an oversized collar

© Variety via Getty Images Julia Fox stuns with new cropped cut at the "Presence" New York Premiere © Variety via Getty Images Julia Fox's XL thick 90s inspired french tip manicure

As for her nails, the Uncut Gems actress took the current natural manicure trend to another level opting for an extra long, thick French tip, with barely any polish. After taking a closer look, it appeared her nails were barely buffed or shaped. Well, it wouldn't be a Julia Fox-approved look unless she pushed the envelope.

Although she dazzled on the red carpet with her dramatic new hairdo, the fashion muse has admitted that she might of made a mistake reaching for the scissors.

In a recent TikTok video, the actress appeared on screen in a casual white t-shirt and mouthed along to a trending TikTok audio, “Girl, don’t do it. It’s not worth it. I’m not going to do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not going to do it.” The camera switched to then show that she had taken the plunge, cutting her locks and leaning into a more icy hue. “I did it,” she lip-synced. She then captioned the post, “Immediately regretted it.”

However, fans in the comments didn't agree with her. One viewer wrote: "Julia Fox you look good in everything pls." Whilst another agreed, commenting: "anything you do is a fashion statement tbh." There were even comments noting that this look could have taken inspo from a late musical icon. "Channelling David Bowie in the first clip," they said.

We wonder what new beauty risk the unpredictable Julia Fox will take next ...