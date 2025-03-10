Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel says bangs are in for spring 2025

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has reminded us that bangs will remain a hot hair trend for spring 2025.

For Victoria Beckham's AW25 Paris Fashion Week show, like clockwork, her family stepped out looking stylish. David, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper all sat FROW to support the fashion muse. But for beauty lovers, the standout was Jackie's new tresses.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie stuns with perfectly layered locks and striking bangs

The songwriter and producer steered away from her usual slicked-back bun for long, tousled waves with soft, wispy bangs that framed her face effortlessly. Her chestnut fringe was slightly feathered, giving it a natural look that blended seamlessly with the rest of her locks. She paired her stunning new do with a navy blue satin dress for a relaxed yet chic vibe.

As spring approaches, bangs and fringes tend to make a strong comeback, and for good reason. Warmer weather and lighter fashion trends inspire a fresh, youthful look, making bangs a go-to choice for those wanting a seasonal update. Wispy, layered fringes like Jackie's are particularly popular in spring because they add softness and movement without feeling too heavy or high-maintenance.

It also looked like she followed Cruz's lead. Earlier in the year, David Beckham's son debuted a popular 70s-style shag hair cut, which surprised many. This style also features layered fringes. It looks like the loved up couple are entering their matching era.

© Getty Cruz and Jackie twin with matching fringes for the family occasion

According to the experts, curtain bangs, bottleneck bangs, and softer, shag-style fringes are some of the biggest trends as we enter spring 2025. The Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas, tells H! Fashion: "It's all about glamorous 90's nostalgia - think the supermodels. The perfect blend of curtain bangs, face-framing layers, and natural glossy movement."

As for the 70s shag, the popularity of this look shows no signs of stopping either. Cos says: "Serrated and seamless textures with feathered layers and retro choppy waves. This versatile style has multiple versions to suit almost every hair type and texture."

These styles all complement the effortless, breezy vibe of spring fashion, pairing well with flowy dresses and natural makeup looks. The beauty of these styles is their versatility - they can be worn sleek, tousled, or pinned back for a more relaxed feel, making them a perfect match for the transitional season.

As we look to spring 2025, perhaps it's time to take the plunge and get the scissors out...