The 10 best perfumes to gift in 2023, tried & tested

The 10 most luxurious perfumes to gift in 2023, tried and tested

These scents are totally worth the splurge…

Assortment of luxurious perfumes
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
Perfume is so deeply personal, to the point that where gifts are concerned, the margin for error is practically a chasm.

 Years of working on a perfume counter has taught me that if you're cutting it close to the wire, don't bother. Panic-stricken faces looking to blind-buy for their partners on Christmas Eve? It's a no from me. 

NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Actress Marilyn Monroe gets ready to go see the play "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" playfully applying her make up and Chanel No. 5 Perfume on March 24, 1955 at the Ambassador Hotel in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ed Feingersh/Michael © Michael Ochs Archives
Marilyn Monroe applying her Chanel perfume on March 24, 1955

Choosing a scent for a loved one requires thought, care and attention to detail, and our edit of luxurious perfumes makes for an excellent starting point on your olfactory mission.

How we chose: 

  •  Luxuriousness: The perfumes we've chosen span many different fragrance families, and the prices are reflective of the craftsmanship that goes into creating a luxury scent. 
  •  Performance and personal testimony: All the scents have been tested by Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Orin Carlin to give you an insight into what they actually smell like.

 Hello! Fashion shares the most luxurious perfumes to gift in 2023: 

  • Most Luxurious Perfumes To Gift

    Frederic Malle Portrait of a Lady perfume

    Portrait of a Lady Eau de Parfum

    Frédéric Malle

    Hero notes...

    Turkish rose, sandalwood and patchouli.

    There's a reason why Frédéric Malle's 'Portrait of a Lady' has amassed a cult following. Mature, compliment-inducing and bold, it layers mystical, velvety rose over a woody base, with a fruity depth. 

  • Chanel Misia Perfume

    Misia Eau de Parfum

    Chanel

    Hero notes...

    Violet, iris pallida, and tonka bean.

    Part of Chanel's Les Exclusifs line, 'Misia' is a total joy for iris obsessives. Inspired by the heady anticipation of opera dressing rooms, the scent is powdery, fizzy and a signifier of imminent excitement. It's giving palatial parma violet.

  • Ormonde Jayne Woman Perfume

    Ormonde Woman Eau de Parfum

    Ormonde Jayne

    Hero notes...

    Black hemlock, jasmine and grass oil.

    Above all else, Ormonde Jayne's 'Ormonde Woman' is such a thoughtful, interesting creation, that I can't help but mentally applaud Linda Pilkington with each spritz. Uplifting and radiant, this scent combines the rare black hemlock with musky jasmine - I think of it as an olfactive protective shield.

  • Bulgari Magnifying Myrrh Perfume

    Allegra Magnifying Myrrh Eau De Parfum

    Bvlgari

    Hero notes...

    Leather, vanilla and amber.

    An unexpected favourite, the amber in Bvlgari's 'Magnifying Myrrh' has a lovely resin-like quality to it. Aromatic and soft, it floods the skin with warmth and this scent never fails to elicit a compliment.

  • Sana Jardin Celestial Patchouli Perfume

    Celestial Patchouli Eau de Parfum

    Sana Jardin

    Hero notes...

    Patchouli, rose, cinnamon bark.

    An outlier in the fragrance world, vegan independent perfume house Sana Jardin is the proud creator of some extraordinary luxury scents. A discovery set would no doubt go down a treat with any beauty fanatic, but this is the fragrance I constantly come back to, featuring hypnotic patchouli layered over come-to-bed rose.

  • Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'Eau Perfume

    L'Ombre dans l'Eau Eau de Toilette

    Diptyque

    Hero notes...

    Rose, blackcurrant and petitgrain.

    Diptyque's 'L'Ombre dans l'Eau' has strong summer associations, but I have no qualms about wearing it all year round. The tartness of the blackcurrant alongside the plush, dense rose feels romantic and in Toilette form it has a certain easy-breezy levity. 

  • Le Labo Rose 31 Perfume

    Rose 31 Eau de Parfum

    Le Labo

    Hero notes...

    Rose, cumin, cedar.

    The intention behind 'Rose 31' was to transform the traditionally feminine Grasse rose into something more "virile", but for me, its prettiness is its superpower. Creamy, spa-like and with a lathery appeal, I love the inclusion of non-disruptive spices that run through the base.

  • Poets of Berlin Perfume

    Poets of Berlin Eau de Parfum

    Vilhelm Parfumerie

    Hero notes...

    Vetiver, lemon, blueberry and vanilla.

    Comforting and creamy, Vilhelm Parfumerie's 'Poets of Berlin' is directly inspired by David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy. Call me musically challenged, but I've never listened to them, and I lapped up the scent all the same. The lemon is completely devoid of sharpness and the vanilla feels flat and purry rather than sickly sweet. Obsessed.

  • Liberty Tudor Perfume

    Tudor Eau de Parfum

    LBTY

    Hero notes...

    Juniper, ginger and sandalwood.

    With 'Tudor', Liberty's new fragrance label LBTY pays tribute to the building's rich heritage. Steeped in history, this woody floral scent aptly reminds me of my beloved Hampton Court's Great Hall, evoking architectural extravagance. 

  • Bastille Pleine Lune

    Pleine Lune Eau de Parfum

    Bastille

    Hero notes...

    Green tea, tuberose and tonka bean.

    Herby and fresh, Bastille's 'Pleine Lune' combines green tea with jasmine, the standout tuberose and a hint of pink pepper to form a pleasantly sexy daytime fragrance. 

