Hello! Fashion editors share their beauty must-haves for a spring reset

The season of new beginnings is finally here, calling for a gentle routine reset. Warmer days are within touching distance – more enough to fill us with an air of springy optimism.

As the temperatures steadily climb, we're making a few key routine updates to ensure that our product arsenal is living up to its beauty potential.

That means banishing winter dreariness and welcoming spring with nourishing at-home treatments to restore our hair's salon-worthy shine, antioxidant-rich skincare for that lit-from-within glow and gel-cream blushes for a pretty wash of rosiness.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The buys chosen below are products that we (the Hello! Fashion editorial team) personally really rate.

The buys chosen below are products that we (the Hello! Fashion editorial team) personally really rate. Spring-appropriate: The products vary, spanning from soothing cleansing balms to gloss-inducing hair masks, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing, welcome additions into our spring routines.

The products vary, spanning from soothing cleansing balms to gloss-inducing hair masks, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing, welcome additions into our spring routines. Brand: We've honed in our current must-haves from three globally renowned beauty labels, part of The Hut Group's brand portfolio: Perricone MD, ESPA and Christophe Robin.

MORE: The best mood-boosting beauty buys for an instant lift

READ: The ultimate festival beauty survival guide – in time for Glastonbury 2024

Natalie Salmon, Editor Pink Hair and Scalp Mud ESPA Why we love it: Scalp feels balanced and refreshed, and hair feels super soft. "Adding a 'Scalp Mud' into my routine has been a game-changer. It tackles everything from my Sahara-dry scalp to pesky greasy roots thanks to the skin-loving red clay and naturally emollient apricot kernel oil. This little miracle worker is jam-packed with nature's goodies, plus the scented blend of vanilla and bergamot is basically happiness in a whiff. You can use it as either a quick 20-minute mask or as an all-night hair therapy session, and the results are seriously brag-worthy." £36.00 £28.80 AT ESPA

Charlotte Jolly, Beauty Director High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturiser Perricone MD Why we love it: Flattering pearlescent pigments and lightweight consistency. "This is a beautiful morning moisturiser. It has a lightweight, lotion-like consistency that quickly melts into my skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. As well as soothing plant extracts and protective antioxidants, it contains these pearlescent pigments that make for a really brightening, breathable base. Minimal coverage that manages to even out my complexion - perfect for a fresh-faced, no-makeup makeup look. I don't rely on this moisturiser for my sun protection but its SPF 30 is a bonus. It goes on after my serum and before my broad-spectrum sunscreen." £64.00 AT PERRICONE MD

Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director Tri-Active Regenerating Calming CICA Cleansing Balm ESPA Why we love it: Melts makeup instantly and leaves skin soothed and satiated. "I have quite dry and sensitive skin due to the use of retinol so adding this cleansing balm in the evenings has really helped soothe my skin issues over the colder months and into spring. With the inclusion of lavender oil and chamomile, it smells divine and is bursting with plant oils that have incredible moisturising and skin protecting properties. Grape seed, sweet almond, sunflower seed, flax… the list goes on. It's best to use the balm with a super soft cloth, which is included with the balm. It melts really easily with the heat of the hands and feels amazing." £50.00 £32.50 AT THE HUT

Orin Carlin, SEO Content Writer No Makeup Skincare Blush Perricone MD Why we love it: Feels entirely weightless on the skin and such a pretty, flattering shade. I am a cream blush fanatic, and I refuse to apologise for the fact. There is no product among my makeup stash that will make such marked difference when it comes to the illusion of health. I've reignited my love for Perricone MD's version, an old favourite, and for excellent reason. The gel-cream formula feels feather-light and it blends into the skin seamlessly. The shade sits somewhere between apricot and peach, and can be relied upon to always deliver a muted, warm flush. £33.00 AT THE HUT

Emma North, Deputy Beauty Editor Optimal Skin Pro-Moisturiser SPF 30 ESPA Why we love it: Delivers glow and contains sun protection, but doesn't leave a chalky cast. "Looking for ways to streamline and speed up my morning routine led me to discover this moisturiser. The fact that it's SPF 30 means I get my daily sun protection without doubling up on products and its glow-giving formula acts as a superb base for my foundation. I'm prone to dryness, flakiness and rosacea but this soothes my skin barrier and leaves behind a beautiful sheen. It's thinner than other SPF products but the liquid-like texture means no white cast - a total saviour when my summer tan finally appears or I'm having a makeup free day. I love the fresh scent too, it's a joy to apply which is rare for SPF."

£50.00 AT ESPA

Lauren Ramsay, Digital Writer Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil Christophe Robin Why we love it: Hair looks visibly glossier, and it's It-girl-approved. "A slicked-back bun is basically my whole personality, and Sofia Richie has been the key to helping me perfect the style. The beauty mogul recommends using a nourishing hair mask to keep tresses in place, and it's been a game-changer. Sofia also uses this exact Christophe Robin mask with prickly pear oil, proven to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp. Not only does my hair look shiny whilst styled, but it also feels stronger - what more could you ask for? Though it's great for all hair types, it works wonders on hair that is dry or damaged like mine." £50.00 AT THE HUT

Lydia Mormen, Junior Beauty Writer Fruit Water Cleansing Gel ESPA Why we love it: Fresh, invigorating, not at all stripping, plus it's hand luggage-friendly. "I'm always on the hunt for great cleansers in mini sizes because sadly a cleansing wipe just won't do - even on holiday. This one is a foaming gel which is ideal for removing makeup and cleaning my oil-prone skin but I love that it doesn't leave it feeling stripped like some foaming washes. The addition of pineapple and pumpkin enzymes also helps to gently exfoliate leaving your complexion soft and glowy - just don't forget to keep your SPF topped up!"

£10.00 AT ESPA

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by The Hut Group to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.