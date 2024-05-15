Most Wanted: The 5 products our Beauty Director is swooning over this week

This is where you come to find out whether a beauty product lives up to its promises - and price tag. Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly gives her honest take on the latest drops, limited edition launches and cult buys, covering skincare, makeup, hair, fragrance and wellness.

How I choose the products

This is my edit of new and noteworthy products. As Hello! Fashion’s Beauty Director, I am sent samples to try and I have the opportunity to question the founders and formulators behind most brands. These are the products I would spend my own hard-earned pennies on.

Why you should trust me

When I’m not directing shoots, interviewing experts or camping out backstage at fashion week, I’m mostly swatching, spritzing and sharing out products - trying to figure out what really works. I love print magazines and have been writing for weekly and monthly publications for over 15 years, but I’m starting to see how gratifying it can be to do away with lead times and report on new brands and emerging trends for online, too. Right now, my to-do list looks like this: weigh up the case for human-derived exosomes in skincare, research fragrances that smell like rice steam and stalk the Cécred PR to try and secure an interview with Beyoncé.

Balmy Army What The Foundation in Light Jones Road Why it works This tinted balm is full of antioxidants and skin-softening ingredients that brighten and smooth - it feels more like a skin treatment than a foundation.

Following a tip-off about a formula tweak and four new shades, I have rediscovered this potted foundation. The ingredients are unchanged but its manufacturing process has been modified to give the balm a more whipped up consistency - meaning you can sheer it out for a ‘no make-up’ look. I used to apply WTF with a brush but with this latest sample I’m blending it in with my fingers for a glowy, fresh-faced finish. My top application tip is don’t keep adding layers in search of more coverage, leave the heavy lifting to a concealer because this balm will just sit on your skin. Less is more.

£42 AT JONES ROAD

Mane Event Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub Cécred Why it works Gentle chemical exfoliants and a non-scratchy scrub lift away dead cells and product build up. While niacinamide soothes and hydrates the skin on your scalp.

Beyoncé made me do it! And I’m grateful because this clarifying shampoo is the reset I didn’t know my hair needed. Although it seems obvious when I think about how many products I have on rotation - heat protector spray, volumising mousse, dry shampoo, a conditioning mask and treatment oils. Residue from these products builds up over time, creating what feels like a film over my hair, making it appear dull and greasy. I use the nozzle applicator to apply the shampoo directly to my scalp - it has a slight cooling effect, accompanied by a sweet, minty smell. The little beads don’t hang around once the shampoo starts to lather, so it’s easy to rinse out - leaving me with soft strands and a squeaky clean scalp.



Good Energy Flawless Vitamin C NAD+ Serum Dr Sam’s Why it works Because it wakes up your skin! By boosting cellular energy, this serum powers up your complexion to fend off pollutants, reduce inflammation and strengthen barrier function.

As a journalist I have been tapping up dermatologist Sam Bunting for over ten years - asking her to comment on new product launches and weigh in on the latest skincare trends. She has always been an advocate for Vitamin C and this hard-working serum contains a powerful 15% complex. But I also want to spotlight the ingredient Sunflower Shoot Extract because it increases the amount of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) available inside our cells. NAD+ plays an important role in the production of cellular energy, but levels decrease as we age. And because delivering NAD+ in topical form is tricky, Dr Sam has found a precursor in Sunflower Shoot Extract. The upshot is brighter, stronger, healthier skin.

£62 AT DR SAM’S

Paint Job Dior Vernis in Mint Pastel Dior Why it works Dior polishes have a glossy, gel effect finish and contain plant extracts to nourish nails.

Nothing sparks joy like immaculately manicured nails. I love a short, squoval shape, well-oiled cuticles and a splash of colour, which this season comes courtesy of Dior. Inspired by the Cȏte d’Azur, this milky mint polish strikes the perfect balance between muted pastel and fresh neutral. It’s calming but still cheerful.

£27 AT DIOR

To The Point Facial Reflexology Tool Holidermie Why it works Inspired by traditional Chinese and Vietnamese massage techniques, this acupressure and reflexology tool can help to smooth skin, unblock tension and improve your sleep.

I’ve really taken to this tool from lifestyle brand Holidermie, which was founded by Mélanie Huynh, a former stylist at Vogue Paris who has been dubbed France’s answer to Gwyneth Paltrow. I use the rose quartz tip on acupressure points all over my face and body - like between my brows to relieve sinus pressure, and in the wells of my shoulders to unknot my stiff neck. The roller is encrusted with germanium beads and encourages a more ritualistic approach to my skincare routine. Designed to tone the lower face and neck, it’s as rejuvenating as it is relaxing.



