Why Kayali's Fleur Majesty Rose Royale perfume is replacing my go-to date night scent

As someone who takes their perfume wardrobe seriously, I’ve always believed that scent is the ultimate finishing touch - especially for date nights.

My signature evening fragrance has long been a warm, sultry blend of vanilla and musk, something that lingers on the skin and leaves a lasting impression. But when Kayali launched Fleur Majesty Rose Royale, a scent promising to be the ultimate timeless, modern floral, I couldn’t resist putting it to the test.

I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to get my hands on Mona Kattan's new romantic fragrance here are my honest thoughts:

About Kayali's Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Eau de Parfum

Fragrance Family: Floral

Scent Type: Warm Floral

Key Notes: Juicy Pear, Rose Royale, Violet Wood

© @aaliyahharry Kayali's Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Eau de Parfum © @aaliyahharry The key notes on the back of the stunning glass bottle

Top Notes: Mandarin, Orange, Juicy Pear, Sweet Peach

Middle Notes: Magnolia, White Peony, Rose Centifolia, Violet Wood

Dry Notes: KAYALI Signature Accord, Vanilla, Praline, Musk, Vetiver and Ambrox®

Kayali founder Mona Kattan says, "I wanted to create a warm floral scent that’s both strong and soft—a fragrance that makes you feel elegant, confident, and effortlessly unforgettable. To bring this scent story to life, I chose the rose as the hero note as it is often called the 'Queen of Flowers' and presents such a romantic and timeless facet to the fragrance."

First Impressions of Fleur Majesty Rose Royale : A Rose Like No Other

Kayali never disappoints when it comes to the stunning glass bottle bottle design. But for the first time ever this scent has a rich, gradient that transitions from dazzling pink to a deep, royal purple topped with a pink gem-toned cap to match. Oh, so royal!

At first spritz, I expected a classic rose-heavy fragrance, but Fleur Majesty Rose Royale is far from predictable. The opening is bright and juicy, thanks to notes of Pear and sweet Peach, giving it a sparkling, almost flirtatious feel. Then, the real magic happens - the heart unfolds into a luxurious bouquet of White Peony, Magnolia, Rose Centifolia and Violet Wood, creating a floral depth that feels effortlessly chic rather than overly sweet.

© Kayali Kayali's Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Eau de Parfum

What makes it truly date-night worthy, though, is its sensual base. Vanilla, Praline and Musk melt into the skin, adding warmth and depth that’s irresistibly captivating. It’s the kind of scent that draws people in rather than overwhelming them - a quality I always look for in a perfume meant to make an impression.

The Real Test: Wearing Fleur Majesty Rose Royale on a Date

No fragrance review is complete without a real-world wear test, so I took Fleur Majesty Rose Royale out for a spin on a dinner date. I paired the romantic fragrance with a juicy red lip to complete the ultimate date night beauty look. I felt confident from head-to-toe. From the moment I walked in, the compliments started. My date leaned in and asked, “What perfume are you wearing? It smells amazing.”- always a good sign.

© @aaliyahharry Aaliyah Harry's date night glam topped off with a spritz of Kayali.

Unlike some floral perfumes that fade too quickly, this one had impressive longevity. Hours later, as I caught a whiff of the soft, musky rose lingering on my denim jacket, I knew it had passed the ultimate test. It felt elegant, feminine, and undeniably romantic - exactly what I want from a date-night scent.

What to consider about Fleur Majesty Rose Royale

If you're not someone who gravitates towards floral scents or prefers very sweet scents, this might not be the fragrance for you. Although it has openings of juicy pear and sweet peach, this is very much a floral scent that dries down to an earthier vanilla and musk.

Why Fleur Majesty Rose Royale is Replacing My Usual Date Night Fragrance

I’ve always gravitated towards warm, gourmand fragrances for evenings, but Fleur Majesty Rose Royale has changed the game. It’s sophisticated yet playful, floral yet sensual, and somehow perfect for both an intimate dinner and a glamorous night out. It has that effortless je ne sais quoi that makes you feel instantly polished and put together.

If you’re looking for a fragrance that strikes the perfect balance between seductive and sophisticated, this might just be your next obsession. As for me? My usual date-night perfume is officially taking a back seat - Kayali has won me over.